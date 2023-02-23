SinyallerBölümler
Maksym Viunik

SCR EURAUD

Maksym Viunik
7 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
349 hafta
1 / 133 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2019 293%
FXGiantsUK-Real4
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 679
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 248 (74.32%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
431 (25.67%)
En iyi işlem:
539.91 USD
En kötü işlem:
-824.47 USD
Brüt kâr:
59 679.16 USD (174 419 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-34 263.80 USD (83 943 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
38 (2 261.58 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 261.58 USD (38)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
6.48%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
15.62%
En son işlem:
5 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
12.25
Alış işlemleri:
763 (45.44%)
Satış işlemleri:
916 (54.56%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.74
Beklenen getiri:
15.14 USD
Ortalama kâr:
47.82 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-79.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
20 (-316.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 094.13 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
1.07%
Yıllık tahmin:
14.85%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
2 075.42 USD (5.70%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
12.21% (1 550.56 USD)
Varlığa göre:
11.48% (1 374.73 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURAUD 1195
AUDCAD 462
EURUSD 10
AUDJPY 6
GER30Cash 5
US500Cash 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURAUD 21K
AUDCAD 3.8K
EURUSD 7
AUDJPY 195
GER30Cash 852
US500Cash -18
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURAUD 6K
AUDCAD 4.5K
EURUSD 625
AUDJPY 2.6K
GER30Cash 79K
US500Cash -1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +539.91 USD
En kötü işlem: -824 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 38
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 261.58 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -316.95 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FXGiantsUK-Real4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live12
0.15 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.78 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.33 × 15
Tickmill-Live02
1.48 × 259
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.79 × 52
OxSecurities-Demo
2.50 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.61 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live06
3.83 × 66
DooPrime-Live 2
4.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
4.50 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live31
4.65 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live07
4.77 × 47
Darwinex-Live
5.22 × 27
FXCM-USDReal03
6.61 × 23
ICMarkets-Live05
6.63 × 192
Exness-Real3
6.75 × 40
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
7.32 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live15
7.59 × 22
MYFX-US01-Live
8.11 × 19
Pepperstone-Demo01
8.40 × 15
LiteForex-ECN.com
11.77 × 22
RoboForex-ProCent-6
12.00 × 2
"SCR-EURAUD" Automated Forex Trading System by SCR Traders Group

Empowering Traders with Precision, Automation, and Consistent Results

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

✅ The SCR-EURAUD Forex Trading System (FTS) is a cutting-edge algorithmic solution designed to simplify and enhance your Forex trading experience. Leveraging advanced technology, the FTS continuously monitors the FX market, identifying high-probability price movements with precision. Once a potential opportunity is detected, the system autonomously executes and manages the trade until its conclusion, ensuring optimal performance with minimal manual intervention.

📑 Key Features of the SCR-EURAUD FTS

  • Accurate Trade Execution: The system incorporates critical parameters such as precise entry points, slippage protection, stop-loss, and take-profit levels to safeguard your investments.

  • Fully Automated Operation: Designed for seamless integration, the FTS operates 100% autonomously, allowing you to focus on your goals while the system works tirelessly in the background.

  • Proven Track Record: Over the past six years, the FTS has delivered an impressive 300% return with a maximum drawdown of just 10%, showcasing its reliability and consistency.

  • Versatile Timeframes: The system generates signals on both 5-minute and daily timeframes, making it suitable for both short-term and long-term trading strategies.

  • Focused Currency Pairs: Optimized for EURAUD and AUDCAD, the FTS targets high-probability movements within these pairs to maximize efficiency and performance.

🤌 Why Choose the SCR-EURAUD FTS?

  • Intraday Efficiency: Trades are typically held for an average of 1 hour, ensuring quick yet strategic market engagement.
  • Ultra-Conservative Risk Management: Subscribers have the flexibility to adjust risk parameters according to their preferences, ensuring a tailored trading experience.
  • Stop-Loss Protection: Every position is secured with a stop-loss order, minimizing potential losses and protecting your capital.

🚀 Optimized for Success

  • No Minimum Deposit Required: Start copying signals with ease, regardless of your account size.

  • Best Performance on MT4: For optimal results, we recommend using the FTS on an MT4 trading account with low spreads and fast execution. Direct account management ensures superior performance and minimal slippage.
    * This trading system is also applicable on MT5 trading accounts, it is offered by us under another name: NIGHTSTAR EA

  • Copy Trading Option: While copy trading is a viable way to test the system, direct account management is advised for the most accurate execution and results (using a trading bot directly in the terminal with minimal ping to the trading server)..

🔬 Explore Further

  • Full Strategy Details: Visit our website for a comprehensive breakdown of the system’s methodology and performance statistics.

  • Live Trading Example: Watch the FTS in action on our YouTube channel to see real-time trade execution and results.

📈 Take the Next Step

The SCR-EURAUD FTS is more than just a trading system — it’s a powerful tool designed to help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or new to Forex, this system offers a reliable, automated solution to navigate the markets effectively.

📧 Contact us to learn more about how the SCR-EURAUD FTS can transform your trading experience.

Experience the power of precision, automation, and consistency with the SCR-EURAUD Forex Trading System.


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Iulian Dita
349
Iulian Dita 2023.02.23 14:06 
 

good signal if you have the same broker... otherwise slippage kills your account daily. he takes orders after 23.00h and closes most of the times after 00.00 - 1.00 am. when the spread is huge at other brokers where some of us have accounts, so when he closes in profit we close at loss. otherwise the signal is ok

Mark Elliott Wigginton
882
Mark Elliott Wigginton 2022.11.09 02:30 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Gaetan Bousquet
267
Gaetan Bousquet 2022.10.27 12:18 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Hugo
173
Hugo 2022.10.27 09:54 
 

don't have the same results on ICMARKETS, he is in positive, my trades are negative

liaoxin1994 廖
424
liaoxin1994 廖 2022.09.29 17:33   

傻逼，假信号弄来卖钱

Yushun Tanimura
450
Yushun Tanimura 2022.09.27 23:48 
 

Signal provider's result and mine are totally different.

27-28 septemer trades are all big loss in my account while provider won.

Perhaps, this is because of the difference of broker.

In fact, I use FXpro, which is NDD, and the price drastically moves around 0:00.

Provider's broker type is maybe DD.

(But I turned a slippage prevention on, i dont know why this happens.)

So, I quit this signal on the 2nd day of subscription.

I think i should have opened the same broker's account.

qwe197068
503
qwe197068 2022.09.21 15:14   

滑点没法跟

2025.09.09 21:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 23:01
80% of growth achieved within 121 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 2423 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.17 20:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 00:34
80% of growth achieved within 118 days. This comprises 5% of days out of 2362 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.01 20:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.30 23:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.20 22:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.19 02:13
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.17 00:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.15 21:41
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.14 22:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.11 22:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.06 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.02 02:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.26 23:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 04:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.25 22:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.25 01:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.30 23:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.07.28 19:27
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
SCR EURAUD
Ayda 30 USD
293%
1
133
USD
33K
USD
349
97%
1 679
74%
6%
1.74
15.14
USD
12%
1:200
Kopyala

