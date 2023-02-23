- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD
|1195
|AUDCAD
|462
|EURUSD
|10
|AUDJPY
|6
|GER30Cash
|5
|US500Cash
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURAUD
|21K
|AUDCAD
|3.8K
|EURUSD
|7
|AUDJPY
|195
|GER30Cash
|852
|US500Cash
|-18
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURAUD
|6K
|AUDCAD
|4.5K
|EURUSD
|625
|AUDJPY
|2.6K
|GER30Cash
|79K
|US500Cash
|-1.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FXGiantsUK-Real4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.15 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.78 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.33 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.48 × 259
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.79 × 52
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|2.50 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.61 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.83 × 66
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|4.25 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|4.50 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|4.65 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|4.77 × 47
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.22 × 27
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|6.61 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|6.63 × 192
|
Exness-Real3
|6.75 × 40
|
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
|7.32 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|7.59 × 22
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|8.11 × 19
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|8.40 × 15
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|11.77 × 22
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|12.00 × 2
"SCR-EURAUD" Automated Forex Trading System by SCR Traders Group
Empowering Traders with Precision, Automation, and Consistent Results
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
✅ The SCR-EURAUD Forex Trading System (FTS) is a cutting-edge algorithmic solution designed to simplify and enhance your Forex trading experience. Leveraging advanced technology, the FTS continuously monitors the FX market, identifying high-probability price movements with precision. Once a potential opportunity is detected, the system autonomously executes and manages the trade until its conclusion, ensuring optimal performance with minimal manual intervention.📑 Key Features of the SCR-EURAUD FTS
-
Accurate Trade Execution: The system incorporates critical parameters such as precise entry points, slippage protection, stop-loss, and take-profit levels to safeguard your investments.
-
Fully Automated Operation: Designed for seamless integration, the FTS operates 100% autonomously, allowing you to focus on your goals while the system works tirelessly in the background.
-
Proven Track Record: Over the past six years, the FTS has delivered an impressive 300% return with a maximum drawdown of just 10%, showcasing its reliability and consistency.
-
Versatile Timeframes: The system generates signals on both 5-minute and daily timeframes, making it suitable for both short-term and long-term trading strategies.
-
Focused Currency Pairs: Optimized for EURAUD and AUDCAD, the FTS targets high-probability movements within these pairs to maximize efficiency and performance.
- Intraday Efficiency: Trades are typically held for an average of 1 hour, ensuring quick yet strategic market engagement.
- Ultra-Conservative Risk Management: Subscribers have the flexibility to adjust risk parameters according to their preferences, ensuring a tailored trading experience.
- Stop-Loss Protection: Every position is secured with a stop-loss order, minimizing potential losses and protecting your capital.
-
No Minimum Deposit Required: Start copying signals with ease, regardless of your account size.
-
Best Performance on MT4: For optimal results, we recommend using the FTS on an MT4 trading account with low spreads and fast execution. Direct account management ensures superior performance and minimal slippage.
* This trading system is also applicable on MT5 trading accounts, it is offered by us under another name: NIGHTSTAR EA
-
Copy Trading Option: While copy trading is a viable way to test the system, direct account management is advised for the most accurate execution and results (using a trading bot directly in the terminal with minimal ping to the trading server)..
-
Full Strategy Details: Visit our website for a comprehensive breakdown of the system’s methodology and performance statistics.
-
Live Trading Example: Watch the FTS in action on our YouTube channel to see real-time trade execution and results.
The SCR-EURAUD FTS is more than just a trading system — it’s a powerful tool designed to help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or new to Forex, this system offers a reliable, automated solution to navigate the markets effectively.
📧 Contact us to learn more about how the SCR-EURAUD FTS can transform your trading experience.
Experience the power of precision, automation, and consistency with the SCR-EURAUD Forex Trading System.
good signal if you have the same broker... otherwise slippage kills your account daily. he takes orders after 23.00h and closes most of the times after 00.00 - 1.00 am. when the spread is huge at other brokers where some of us have accounts, so when he closes in profit we close at loss. otherwise the signal is ok
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı
don't have the same results on ICMARKETS, he is in positive, my trades are negative
傻逼，假信号弄来卖钱
Signal provider's result and mine are totally different.
27-28 septemer trades are all big loss in my account while provider won.
Perhaps, this is because of the difference of broker.
In fact, I use FXpro, which is NDD, and the price drastically moves around 0:00.
Provider's broker type is maybe DD.
(But I turned a slippage prevention on, i dont know why this happens.)
So, I quit this signal on the 2nd day of subscription.
I think i should have opened the same broker's account.
滑点没法跟