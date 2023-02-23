"SCR-EURAUD" Automated Forex Trading System by SCR Traders Group



Empowering Traders with Precision, Automation, and Consistent Results

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

✅ The SCR-EURAUD Forex Trading System (FTS) is a cutting-edge algorithmic solution designed to simplify and enhance your Forex trading experience. Leveraging advanced technology, the FTS continuously monitors the FX market, identifying high-probability price movements with precision. Once a potential opportunity is detected, the system autonomously executes and manages the trade until its conclusion, ensuring optimal performance with minimal manual intervention.

Accurate Trade Execution: The system incorporates critical parameters such as precise entry points, slippage protection, stop-loss, and take-profit levels to safeguard your investments.

Fully Automated Operation: Designed for seamless integration, the FTS operates 100% autonomously, allowing you to focus on your goals while the system works tirelessly in the background.

Proven Track Record: Over the past six years, the FTS has delivered an impressive 300% return with a maximum drawdown of just 10% , showcasing its reliability and consistency.

Versatile Timeframes: The system generates signals on both 5-minute and daily timeframes , making it suitable for both short-term and long-term trading strategies.

Focused Currency Pairs: Optimized for EURAUD and AUDCAD, the FTS targets high-probability movements within these pairs to maximize efficiency and performance.





Intraday Efficiency: Trades are typically held for an average of 1 hour , ensuring quick yet strategic market engagement.

Trades are typically held for an average of , ensuring quick yet strategic market engagement. Ultra-Conservative Risk Management: Subscribers have the flexibility to adjust risk parameters according to their preferences, ensuring a tailored trading experience.

Subscribers have the flexibility to adjust risk parameters according to their preferences, ensuring a tailored trading experience. Stop-Loss Protection: Every position is secured with a stop-loss order, minimizing potential losses and protecting your capital.

No Minimum Deposit Required: Start copying signals with ease, regardless of your account size.

Best Performance on MT4: For optimal results, we recommend using the FTS on an MT4 trading account with low spreads and fast execution. Direct account management ensures superior performance and minimal slippage.

* This trading system is also applicable on MT5 trading accounts, it is offered by us under another name: NIGHTSTAR EA

Copy Trading Option: While copy trading is a viable way to test the system, direct account management is advised for the most accurate execution and results (using a trading bot directly in the terminal with minimal ping to the trading server)..

Full Strategy Details: Visit our website for a comprehensive breakdown of the system’s methodology and performance statistics.

Live Trading Example: Watch the FTS in action on our YouTube channel to see real-time trade execution and results.

The SCR-EURAUD FTS is more than just a trading system — it’s a powerful tool designed to help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or new to Forex, this system offers a reliable, automated solution to navigate the markets effectively.

📧 Contact us to learn more about how the SCR-EURAUD FTS can transform your trading experience.

Experience the power of precision, automation, and consistency with the SCR-EURAUD Forex Trading System.



