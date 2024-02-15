SinyallerBölümler
Maksym Viunik

SCR EURAUD advanced

Maksym Viunik
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
319 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2019 48%
OneRoyal-Real-01
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 711
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 908 (70.37%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
803 (29.62%)
En iyi işlem:
131.12 USD
En kötü işlem:
-602.45 USD
Brüt kâr:
21 030.17 USD (86 687 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-16 204.27 USD (52 812 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (333.96 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
367.91 USD (19)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
3.91%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
30.38%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
59 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
5.69
Alış işlemleri:
1 240 (45.74%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 471 (54.26%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.30
Beklenen getiri:
1.78 USD
Ortalama kâr:
11.02 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-20.18 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-266.63 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-602.45 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
-1.49%
Yıllık tahmin:
-17.42%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
146.08 USD
Maksimum:
848.18 USD (5.63%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.63% (848.18 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.99% (595.07 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURAUD 787
GBPCAD 666
GBPAUD 438
AUDCAD 344
EURGBP 160
GBPUSD 119
EURCAD 101
CADCHF 60
GBPCHF 36
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURAUD 2.5K
GBPCAD 400
GBPAUD 1.5K
AUDCAD 441
EURGBP 260
GBPUSD -3
EURCAD -73
CADCHF -188
GBPCHF -24
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURAUD 14K
GBPCAD 6.3K
GBPAUD 8.4K
AUDCAD 4.2K
EURGBP 1.3K
GBPUSD 466
EURCAD 208
CADCHF -624
GBPCHF 52
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +131.12 USD
En kötü işlem: -602 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 19
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +333.96 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -266.63 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OneRoyal-Real-01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
3.67 × 3
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
11.45 × 84
Trading system "SCR-EURAUD advanced" is an advanced version of the trading system "SCR-EURAUD" powered by SCR Traders Group.

This signal is based on the SCR-EURAUD trading system and OneRoyal brokerage account.

This build generates more trading signals, which means more trading activity, more traded volume, more profit, and more cashback.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

«SCR-EURAUD» Forex Trading System (FTS) is a state of the art algorithm, designed to make it as easy as possible to succeed at Forex. The FTS continuously analyses the FX market, looking for potentially high probability price movements. Once identified the software will trading position and accompany it until it closes.

All the key parameters and requirements are taken into account: accurate entry a trade, slippage protection, stop loss price, take profit price.

The FTS is easy to set up and is designed to be followed 100% automatically – just try it and see the results.

The signals produced by our trading bot aim to be highly accurate and produce consistent results. In total for three years, the FTS has achieved 200% gain with minimal draw down not exceeding 4%. The FTS is perfect for short and long term outlooks, because signals are produced on the 5 minute and daily time frames. The robot looks for potentially high probability price movements and can be used on 2 currency pairs only: EURAUD and AUDCAD.

▪ Full strategy description and detailed stats can on the web-site .

▪ Trading in action (example of one trade on the account) on YouTube.


✅ Strengths of the FTS: 

▪️ Intraday (avg. trade length is 1 hour); 🕙

▪️ Fully automated strategy (managed by robot 🤖);

▪️ Ultra-conservative risks (that the subscriber can adjust at his discretion);   

▪️ StopLoss orders are used for each position. ⚠


✅ Key features of the FTS: 

💲 No min. recommended deposit to get copied the signal.

🏛 The best account to copy this signal for the best performance can be opened from THIS PAGE

☝️ To have an account with the lowest spreads and the fastest execution with lowest possible negative slippage is guarantee of success. 

💥 This strategy works best on MT4 trading account directly, i.e. through direct account management. You get better performance and better results.

🛑 Please be advised that copytrading method is reasonably good to test the FTS that can help you get an idea of what the trading system is and how it works. Most likely, you'll get slight slippage and different order execution prices in your account. This is a disadvantage of web services designed to copy trades.


Please feel free to contact me at any time to find out more about all existing solutions.

Have a nice experience with copying our signals!

İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
SCR EURAUD advanced
Ayda 30 USD
48%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
319
99%
2 711
70%
4%
1.29
1.78
USD
6%
1:100
