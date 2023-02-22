SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / SCR EURAUD FUSION
Maksym Viunik

SCR EURAUD FUSION

Maksym Viunik
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
136 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 89%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 312
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
865 (65.92%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
447 (34.07%)
En iyi işlem:
137.72 USD
En kötü işlem:
-55.23 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 352.18 USD (48 894 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 681.35 USD (30 363 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (286.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
286.75 USD (16)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
15.77%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
73.07%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.60
Alış işlemleri:
671 (51.14%)
Satış işlemleri:
641 (48.86%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.40
Beklenen getiri:
0.51 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-85.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-92.17 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
0.91%
Yıllık tahmin:
7.75%
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
50.59 USD
Maksimum:
186.52 USD (70.36%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.40% (169.69 USD)
Varlığa göre:
66.53% (1 175.86 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURAUD 425
GBPCAD 336
GBPAUD 272
AUDCAD 123
EURUSD 100
USDCAD 38
EURGBP 18
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURAUD -117
GBPCAD -50
GBPAUD -17
AUDCAD -41
EURUSD 837
USDCAD 54
EURGBP 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURAUD 2K
GBPCAD 2.3K
GBPAUD 1.5K
AUDCAD -123
EURUSD 12K
USDCAD 1.1K
EURGBP 99
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +137.72 USD
En kötü işlem: -55 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +286.75 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -85.28 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.52 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.75 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.82 × 50
AltairInc-Live
1.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.44 × 18
Valutrades-Real-HK
1.88 × 24
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.00 × 5
ForexChief-DirectFX
2.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.50 × 2
SwitchMarkets-Real
2.50 × 4
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
2.89 × 18
Exness-Real
3.96 × 26
Tradeview-Live
5.32 × 28
FXPIG-LIVE
5.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live04
5.60 × 125
FBS-Real-4
5.64 × 11
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
Coinexx-Demo
6.50 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-7
7.67 × 3
12 daha fazla...
This signal working with the account of the broker Fusion Markets is based on the trading strategy SCR-EURAUD, which successfully generates profit since the beginning of 2019.

✅ Strengths of the SCR-EURAUD trading system: 

▪️ Intraday (avg. trade length is 1 hour); 🕙

▪️ Fully automated strategy (managed by robot 🤖);

▪️ Conservative and customizable risks;   

▪️ StopLoss orders are used for each position. ⚠


The Forex trading strategy we propose is a unique approach that focuses on opening short-term transactions after the end of the North American trading session when the market liquidity is reduced. The strategy relies on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis to identify potential trades and maximize profits.

To begin, the bot analyzes the economic calendar to determine if any significant economic events are scheduled for the upcoming trading session, to assess the potential impact on the market.

After the North American trading session ends, the bot analyzes the price movements and look for key technical indicators that confirm the direction of the market trend.

The strategy relies on a variety of technical indicators, including moving averages, trend lines, and momentum indicators, to identify potential trades. The bot looks for price patterns that indicate a potential short-term reversal or breakout.

Once a potential trade is identified, the bot will place a stop-loss order to limit potential losses and a take-profit order to secure profits. The stop-loss and take-profit orders are based on the trader's risk tolerance and the market conditions.

Having an account that offers the lowest spreads, fastest execution, and minimal negative slippage is a crucial factor for ensuring success in copying this signal.

👉 This strategy works best on an MT4 trading account directly, i.e. through direct account management. You get the best performance and the best results.

🛑 Please keep in mind that the copy trading method is good enough to test any such trading system, which can help you get an idea of what kind of system you are going to use and how it works. You will most likely get some slippage and encounter price differences when executing orders in your account and ours. This is a disadvantage of any web services intended to copy trades.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.24 10:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
