Benjamin Greulich

Softride Worldwide FP

Benjamin Greulich
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
7 (77.77%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (22.22%)
En iyi işlem:
7.70 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-4.16 EUR
Brüt kâr:
10.44 EUR (595 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5.62 EUR (435 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (2.74 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
7.70 EUR (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
40.82%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.29%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.07
Alış işlemleri:
2 (22.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (77.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.86
Beklenen getiri:
0.54 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.49 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-2.81 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-4.16 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4.16 EUR (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.16%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2.58 EUR
Maksimum:
4.49 EUR (0.14%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.14% (4.27 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.38% (12.03 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDNZD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 2
NZDCAD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDNZD.r 4
AUDCAD.r 1
NZDCAD.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDNZD.r 30
AUDCAD.r 74
NZDCAD.r 56
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.70 EUR
En kötü işlem: -4 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2.74 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4.16 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsLLC-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for more currencies.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 2500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


İnceleme yok
2026.01.07 09:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
