- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD.r
|6
|AUDCAD.r
|2
|NZDCAD.r
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|AUDNZD.r
|4
|AUDCAD.r
|1
|NZDCAD.r
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|AUDNZD.r
|30
|AUDCAD.r
|74
|NZDCAD.r
|56
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FPMarketsLLC-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
Dear Investor,
I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for more currencies.
Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.
Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.
This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.
Minimum account size: 2500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.
This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.
Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!
I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.
Best regards,
Benjamin
USD
EUR
EUR