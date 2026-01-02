シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Softride Worldwide FP
Benjamin Greulich

Softride Worldwide FP

Benjamin Greulich
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
9
利益トレード:
7 (77.77%)
損失トレード:
2 (22.22%)
ベストトレード:
7.70 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-4.16 EUR
総利益:
10.44 EUR (595 pips)
総損失:
-5.62 EUR (435 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (2.74 EUR)
最大連続利益:
7.70 EUR (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.24
取引アクティビティ:
42.04%
最大入金額:
0.29%
最近のトレード:
2 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
10
平均保有時間:
5 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.07
長いトレード:
2 (22.22%)
短いトレード:
7 (77.78%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.86
期待されたペイオフ:
0.54 EUR
平均利益:
1.49 EUR
平均損失:
-2.81 EUR
最大連続の負け:
1 (-4.16 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-4.16 EUR (1)
月間成長:
0.16%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
2.58 EUR
最大の:
4.49 EUR (0.14%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.14% (4.27 EUR)
エクイティによる:
0.38% (12.03 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDNZD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 2
NZDCAD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDNZD.r 4
AUDCAD.r 1
NZDCAD.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDNZD.r 30
AUDCAD.r 74
NZDCAD.r 56
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +7.70 EUR
最悪のトレード: -4 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +2.74 EUR
最大連続損失: -4.16 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FPMarketsLLC-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for more currencies.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 2500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


レビューなし
2026.01.07 09:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Softride Worldwide FP
30 USD/月
0%
0
0
USD
3.2K
EUR
1
100%
9
77%
42%
1.85
0.54
EUR
0%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください