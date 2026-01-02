SeñalesSecciones
Benjamin Greulich

Softride Worldwide FP

Benjamin Greulich
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2026 0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
12
Transacciones Rentables:
10 (83.33%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (16.67%)
Mejor transacción:
7.70 EUR
Peor transacción:
-4.16 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
13.10 EUR (814 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-6.18 EUR (435 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (2.74 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
7.70 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Actividad comercial:
43.15%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.29%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
14
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.54
Transacciones Largas:
5 (41.67%)
Transacciones Cortas:
7 (58.33%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.12
Beneficio Esperado:
0.58 EUR
Beneficio medio:
1.31 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-3.09 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-4.16 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-4.16 EUR (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.23%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.58 EUR
Máxima:
4.49 EUR (0.14%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.14% (4.27 EUR)
De fondos:
0.38% (12.03 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDNZD.r 7
AUDCAD.r 3
NZDCAD.r 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDNZD.r 5
AUDCAD.r 2
NZDCAD.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDNZD.r 137
AUDCAD.r 155
NZDCAD.r 87
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +7.70 EUR
Peor transacción: -4 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +2.74 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -4.16 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for more currencies.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 2500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


2026.01.07 09:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
