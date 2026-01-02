시그널섹션
Benjamin Greulich

Softride Worldwide FP

Benjamin Greulich
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
10
이익 거래:
8 (80.00%)
손실 거래:
2 (20.00%)
최고의 거래:
7.70 EUR
최악의 거래:
-4.16 EUR
총 수익:
11.51 EUR (702 pips)
총 손실:
-5.62 EUR (435 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
6 (2.74 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
7.70 EUR (1)
샤프 비율:
0.26
거래 활동:
44.49%
최대 입금량:
0.29%
최근 거래:
14 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
1.31
롱(주식매수):
3 (30.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (70.00%)
수익 요인:
2.05
기대수익:
0.59 EUR
평균 이익:
1.44 EUR
평균 손실:
-2.81 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-4.16 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-4.16 EUR (1)
월별 성장률:
0.19%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
2.58 EUR
최대한의:
4.49 EUR (0.14%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.14% (4.27 EUR)
자본금별:
0.38% (12.03 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDNZD.r 7
AUDCAD.r 2
NZDCAD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDNZD.r 5
AUDCAD.r 1
NZDCAD.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDNZD.r 137
AUDCAD.r 74
NZDCAD.r 56
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +7.70 EUR
최악의 거래: -4 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +2.74 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -4.16 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FPMarketsLLC-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for more currencies.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 2500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 09:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
