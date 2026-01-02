SinaisSeções
Benjamin Greulich

Softride Worldwide FP

Benjamin Greulich
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
9
Negociações com lucro:
7 (77.77%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (22.22%)
Melhor negociação:
7.70 EUR
Pior negociação:
-4.16 EUR
Lucro bruto:
10.44 EUR (595 pips)
Perda bruta:
-5.62 EUR (435 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (2.74 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
7.70 EUR (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.24
Atividade de negociação:
40.82%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.29%
Último negócio:
1 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
10
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.07
Negociações longas:
2 (22.22%)
Negociações curtas:
7 (77.78%)
Fator de lucro:
1.86
Valor esperado:
0.54 EUR
Lucro médio:
1.49 EUR
Perda média:
-2.81 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-4.16 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-4.16 EUR (1)
Crescimento mensal:
0.16%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2.58 EUR
Máximo:
4.49 EUR (0.14%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.14% (4.27 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.38% (12.03 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDNZD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 2
NZDCAD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDNZD.r 4
AUDCAD.r 1
NZDCAD.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDNZD.r 30
AUDCAD.r 74
NZDCAD.r 56
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +7.70 EUR
Pior negociação: -4 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +2.74 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -4.16 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for more currencies.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 2500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Sem comentários
2026.01.07 09:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
