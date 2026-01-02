信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Softride Worldwide FP
Benjamin Greulich

Softride Worldwide FP

Benjamin Greulich
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
9
盈利交易:
7 (77.77%)
亏损交易:
2 (22.22%)
最好交易:
7.70 EUR
最差交易:
-4.16 EUR
毛利:
10.44 EUR (595 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5.62 EUR (435 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (2.74 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
7.70 EUR (1)
夏普比率:
0.24
交易活动:
40.82%
最大入金加载:
0.29%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
5 小时
采收率:
1.07
长期交易:
2 (22.22%)
短期交易:
7 (77.78%)
利润因子:
1.86
预期回报:
0.54 EUR
平均利润:
1.49 EUR
平均损失:
-2.81 EUR
最大连续失误:
1 (-4.16 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-4.16 EUR (1)
每月增长:
0.16%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.58 EUR
最大值:
4.49 EUR (0.14%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.14% (4.27 EUR)
净值:
0.38% (12.03 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDNZD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 2
NZDCAD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDNZD.r 4
AUDCAD.r 1
NZDCAD.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDNZD.r 30
AUDCAD.r 74
NZDCAD.r 56
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +7.70 EUR
最差交易: -4 EUR
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +2.74 EUR
最大连续亏损: -4.16 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FPMarketsLLC-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for more currencies.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 2500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


2026.01.07 09:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
