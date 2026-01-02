SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Softride Worldwide FP
Benjamin Greulich

Softride Worldwide FP

Benjamin Greulich
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
9
Gewinntrades:
7 (77.77%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (22.22%)
Bester Trade:
7.70 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-4.16 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
10.44 EUR (595 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-5.62 EUR (435 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (2.74 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
7.70 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading-Aktivität:
42.04%
Max deposit load:
0.29%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.07
Long-Positionen:
2 (22.22%)
Short-Positionen:
7 (77.78%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.86
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.54 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.49 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.81 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-4.16 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4.16 EUR (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.16%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.58 EUR
Maximaler:
4.49 EUR (0.14%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.14% (4.27 EUR)
Kapital:
0.38% (12.03 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDNZD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 2
NZDCAD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD.r 4
AUDCAD.r 1
NZDCAD.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD.r 30
AUDCAD.r 74
NZDCAD.r 56
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +7.70 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -4 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +2.74 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -4.16 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FPMarketsLLC-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for more currencies.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 2500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.07 09:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Softride Worldwide FP
30 USD pro Monat
0%
0
0
USD
3.2K
EUR
1
100%
9
77%
42%
1.85
0.54
EUR
0%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.