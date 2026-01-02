SignalsSections
Benjamin Greulich

Softride Worldwide FP

Benjamin Greulich
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Best trade:
7.70 EUR
Worst trade:
-4.16 EUR
Gross Profit:
10.44 EUR (595 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5.62 EUR (435 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (2.74 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7.70 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
42.04%
Max deposit load:
0.29%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
2 (22.22%)
Short Trades:
7 (77.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
0.54 EUR
Average Profit:
1.49 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.81 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-4.16 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.16 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
0.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.58 EUR
Maximal:
4.49 EUR (0.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.14% (4.27 EUR)
By Equity:
0.38% (12.03 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 2
NZDCAD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD.r 4
AUDCAD.r 1
NZDCAD.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD.r 30
AUDCAD.r 74
NZDCAD.r 56
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.70 EUR
Worst trade: -4 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.74 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.16 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for more currencies.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 2500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


No reviews
2026.01.07 09:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
