SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Softride Worldwide FP
Benjamin Greulich

Softride Worldwide FP

Benjamin Greulich
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trade:
2 (22.22%)
Best Trade:
7.70 EUR
Worst Trade:
-4.16 EUR
Profitto lordo:
10.44 EUR (595 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5.62 EUR (435 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (2.74 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7.70 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.24
Attività di trading:
40.82%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.29%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.07
Long Trade:
2 (22.22%)
Short Trade:
7 (77.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.86
Profitto previsto:
0.54 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.49 EUR
Perdita media:
-2.81 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-4.16 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.16 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.58 EUR
Massimale:
4.49 EUR (0.14%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.14% (4.27 EUR)
Per equità:
0.38% (12.03 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDNZD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 2
NZDCAD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDNZD.r 4
AUDCAD.r 1
NZDCAD.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDNZD.r 30
AUDCAD.r 74
NZDCAD.r 56
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.70 EUR
Worst Trade: -4 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2.74 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.16 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsLLC-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for more currencies.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 2500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.07 09:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Softride Worldwide FP
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
3.2K
EUR
1
100%
9
77%
41%
1.85
0.54
EUR
0%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.