СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Softride Worldwide FP
Benjamin Greulich

Softride Worldwide FP

Benjamin Greulich
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
9
Прибыльных трейдов:
7 (77.77%)
Убыточных трейдов:
2 (22.22%)
Лучший трейд:
7.70 EUR
Худший трейд:
-4.16 EUR
Общая прибыль:
10.44 EUR (595 pips)
Общий убыток:
-5.62 EUR (435 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (2.74 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
7.70 EUR (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.24
Торговая активность:
42.04%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.29%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
5 часов
Фактор восстановления:
1.07
Длинных трейдов:
2 (22.22%)
Коротких трейдов:
7 (77.78%)
Профит фактор:
1.86
Мат. ожидание:
0.54 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
1.49 EUR
Средний убыток:
-2.81 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-4.16 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-4.16 EUR (1)
Прирост в месяц:
0.16%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
2.58 EUR
Максимальная:
4.49 EUR (0.14%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.14% (4.27 EUR)
По эквити:
0.38% (12.03 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDNZD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 2
NZDCAD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDNZD.r 4
AUDCAD.r 1
NZDCAD.r 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDNZD.r 30
AUDCAD.r 74
NZDCAD.r 56
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +7.70 EUR
Худший трейд: -4 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +2.74 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -4.16 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FPMarketsLLC-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for more currencies.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 2500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Нет отзывов
2026.01.07 09:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 09:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 09:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 09:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Softride Worldwide FP
30 USD в месяц
0%
0
0
USD
3.2K
EUR
1
100%
9
77%
42%
1.85
0.54
EUR
0%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.