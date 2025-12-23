- Büyüme
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-v20 Live-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
MT4 Automated Trading Signal – Momentum & Mean Reversion Strategy
Strategy Overview:
This EA combines momentum-based entries with mean-reversion logic to capture both trending and corrective market moves. It’s designed to dynamically adapt to different market conditions, ensuring consistent opportunities while managing risk.
Key Features:
-
Momentum Detection: Utilizes CMF and RSI indicators to identify strong directional moves.
-
Mean-Reversion Filter: Dual Bollinger Bands help detect price overextensions, allowing the EA to enter trades when temporary retracements occur.
-
Multi-Asset Capable: Optimized for FX and cryptocurrency pairs.
-
Risk Management: Includes configurable lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit parameters to protect your capital.
-
Safe for $10k+ Accounts: Optimized for moderate risk exposure, balancing growth and drawdown control.
Why It’s Effective:
-
Captures high-probability trends using momentum signals.
-
Reduces false entries with mean-reversion confirmation.
-
Fully automated: trades execute without manual intervention, ideal for busy traders.
-
Works 24/7 on a VPS to ensure no missed opportunities.
Community Value:
-
Subscribers can follow real-time trades via signal or copier.
-
Transparent performance and trade history help build trust.
-
Designed for traders who want consistent market exposure without constant monitoring.