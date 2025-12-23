SinyallerBölümler
Tuan Seng Lee

Acebots

0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:20
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 SGD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 SGD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 SGD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 SGD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 SGD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 SGD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 SGD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 SGD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 SGD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 SGD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 SGD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 SGD
Maksimum:
0.00 SGD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 SGD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 SGD)

Dağılım

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 SGD
En kötü işlem: -0 SGD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 SGD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 SGD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-v20 Live-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

MT4 Automated Trading Signal – Momentum & Mean Reversion Strategy

Strategy Overview:
This EA combines momentum-based entries with mean-reversion logic to capture both trending and corrective market moves. It’s designed to dynamically adapt to different market conditions, ensuring consistent opportunities while managing risk.

Key Features:

  • Momentum Detection: Utilizes CMF and RSI indicators to identify strong directional moves.

  • Mean-Reversion Filter: Dual Bollinger Bands help detect price overextensions, allowing the EA to enter trades when temporary retracements occur.

  • Multi-Asset Capable: Optimized for FX and cryptocurrency pairs.

  • Risk Management: Includes configurable lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit parameters to protect your capital.

  • Safe for $10k+ Accounts: Optimized for moderate risk exposure, balancing growth and drawdown control.

Why It’s Effective:

  • Captures high-probability trends using momentum signals.

  • Reduces false entries with mean-reversion confirmation.

  • Fully automated: trades execute without manual intervention, ideal for busy traders.

  • Works 24/7 on a VPS to ensure no missed opportunities.

Community Value:

  • Subscribers can follow real-time trades via signal or copier.

  • Transparent performance and trade history help build trust.

  • Designed for traders who want consistent market exposure without constant monitoring.


2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 09:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 09:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
