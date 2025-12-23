MT4 Automated Trading Signal – Momentum & Mean Reversion Strategy

Strategy Overview:

This EA combines momentum-based entries with mean-reversion logic to capture both trending and corrective market moves. It’s designed to dynamically adapt to different market conditions, ensuring consistent opportunities while managing risk.

Key Features:

Momentum Detection: Utilizes CMF and RSI indicators to identify strong directional moves.

Mean-Reversion Filter: Dual Bollinger Bands help detect price overextensions, allowing the EA to enter trades when temporary retracements occur.

Multi-Asset Capable: Optimized for FX and cryptocurrency pairs.

Risk Management: Includes configurable lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit parameters to protect your capital.

Safe for $10k+ Accounts: Optimized for moderate risk exposure, balancing growth and drawdown control.

Why It’s Effective:

Captures high-probability trends using momentum signals.

Reduces false entries with mean-reversion confirmation .

Fully automated: trades execute without manual intervention, ideal for busy traders.

Works 24/7 on a VPS to ensure no missed opportunities.

Community Value: