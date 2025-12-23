SinaisSeções
Tuan Seng Lee

Acebots

Tuan Seng Lee
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 7%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:20
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
8
Negociações com lucro:
7 (87.50%)
Negociações com perda:
1 (12.50%)
Melhor negociação:
235.33 SGD
Pior negociação:
-2.28 SGD
Lucro bruto:
553.22 SGD (33 876 pips)
Perda bruta:
-2.28 SGD (69 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (410.32 SGD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
410.32 SGD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.93
Atividade de negociação:
41.94%
Depósito máximo carregado:
100.48%
Último negócio:
6 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
8
Tempo médio de espera:
16 horas
Fator de recuperação:
241.64
Negociações longas:
8 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
242.64
Valor esperado:
68.87 SGD
Lucro médio:
79.03 SGD
Perda média:
-2.28 SGD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-2.28 SGD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2.28 SGD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
6.90%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 SGD
Máximo:
2.28 SGD (0.06%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.06% (2.28 SGD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.25% (525.33 SGD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 2
ETHUSD 1
EURGBP 1
GBPUSD 1
XAUJPY 1
XAGJPY 1
XAGUSD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 269
ETHUSD 3
EURGBP 28
GBPUSD 22
XAUJPY -2
XAGJPY 29
XAGUSD 83
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 250
ETHUSD 275
EURGBP 50
GBPUSD 59
XAUJPY -69
XAGJPY 182
XAGUSD 33K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +235.33 SGD
Pior negociação: -2 SGD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +410.32 SGD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2.28 SGD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "OANDA-v20 Live-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.56 × 32
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live-1
4.17 × 12
MT4 Automated Trading Signal – Momentum & Mean Reversion Strategy

Strategy Overview:
This EA combines momentum-based entries with mean-reversion logic to capture both trending and corrective market moves. It’s designed to dynamically adapt to different market conditions, ensuring consistent opportunities while managing risk.

Key Features:

  • Momentum Detection: Utilizes CMF and RSI indicators to identify strong directional moves.

  • Mean-Reversion Filter: Dual Bollinger Bands help detect price overextensions, allowing the EA to enter trades when temporary retracements occur.

  • Multi-Asset Capable: Optimized for FX and cryptocurrency pairs.

  • Risk Management: Includes configurable lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit parameters to protect your capital.

  • Safe for $10k+ Accounts: Optimized for moderate risk exposure, balancing growth and drawdown control.

Why It’s Effective:

  • Captures high-probability trends using momentum signals.

  • Reduces false entries with mean-reversion confirmation.

  • Fully automated: trades execute without manual intervention, ideal for busy traders.

  • Works 24/7 on a VPS to ensure no missed opportunities.

Community Value:

  • Subscribers can follow real-time trades via signal or copier.

  • Transparent performance and trade history help build trust.

  • Designed for traders who want consistent market exposure without constant monitoring.


Sem comentários
2026.01.02 22:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 21:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 20:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 20:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 09:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 09:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
