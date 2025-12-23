시그널섹션
Tuan Seng Lee

Acebots

Tuan Seng Lee
0 리뷰
안정성
2
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 6%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:20
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
11
이익 거래:
8 (72.72%)
손실 거래:
3 (27.27%)
최고의 거래:
235.33 SGD
최악의 거래:
-160.34 SGD
총 수익:
553.84 SGD (33 880 pips)
총 손실:
-168.44 SGD (503 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
5 (410.32 SGD)
연속 최대 이익:
410.32 SGD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.40
거래 활동:
51.87%
최대 입금량:
100.48%
최근 거래:
18 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
13 시간
회복 요인:
2.32
롱(주식매수):
11 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
3.29
기대수익:
35.04 SGD
평균 이익:
69.23 SGD
평균 손실:
-56.15 SGD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-166.16 SGD)
연속 최대 손실:
-166.16 SGD (2)
월별 성장률:
6.03%
Algo 트레이딩:
90%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 SGD
최대한의:
166.16 SGD (4.10%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.82% (166.16 SGD)
자본금별:
7.07% (1 095.97 SGD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 3
ETHUSD 1
EURGBP 1
GBPUSD 1
XAUJPY 1
XAGJPY 1
XAGUSD 1
CADJPY 1
EURJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 269
ETHUSD 3
EURGBP 28
GBPUSD 22
XAUJPY -2
XAGJPY 29
XAGUSD 83
CADJPY -5
EURJPY -126
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 254
ETHUSD 275
EURGBP 50
GBPUSD 59
XAUJPY -69
XAGJPY 182
XAGUSD 33K
CADJPY -44
EURJPY -390
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +235.33 SGD
최악의 거래: -160 SGD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +410.32 SGD
연속 최대 손실: -166.16 SGD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "OANDA-v20 Live-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.55 × 33
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live-2
1.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live-1
3.64 × 14
MT4 Automated Trading Signal – Momentum & Mean Reversion Strategy

Strategy Overview:
This EA combines momentum-based entries with mean-reversion logic to capture both trending and corrective market moves. It’s designed to dynamically adapt to different market conditions, ensuring consistent opportunities while managing risk.

Key Features:

  • Momentum Detection: Utilizes CMF and RSI indicators to identify strong directional moves.

  • Mean-Reversion Filter: Dual Bollinger Bands help detect price overextensions, allowing the EA to enter trades when temporary retracements occur.

  • Multi-Asset Capable: Optimized for FX and cryptocurrency pairs.

  • Risk Management: Includes configurable lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit parameters to protect your capital.

  • Safe for $10k+ Accounts: Optimized for moderate risk exposure, balancing growth and drawdown control.

Why It’s Effective:

  • Captures high-probability trends using momentum signals.

  • Reduces false entries with mean-reversion confirmation.

  • Fully automated: trades execute without manual intervention, ideal for busy traders.

  • Works 24/7 on a VPS to ensure no missed opportunities.

Community Value:

  • Subscribers can follow real-time trades via signal or copier.

  • Transparent performance and trade history help build trust.

  • Designed for traders who want consistent market exposure without constant monitoring.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.02 22:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 21:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 20:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 20:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 09:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 09:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
