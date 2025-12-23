SeñalesSecciones
Tuan Seng Lee

Acebots

Tuan Seng Lee
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 7%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:20
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
8
Transacciones Rentables:
7 (87.50%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
1 (12.50%)
Mejor transacción:
235.33 SGD
Peor transacción:
-2.28 SGD
Beneficio Bruto:
553.22 SGD (33 876 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-2.28 SGD (69 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
5 (410.32 SGD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
410.32 SGD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.93
Actividad comercial:
41.94%
Carga máxima del depósito:
100.48%
Último trade:
40 minutos
Trades a la semana:
9
Tiempo medio de espera:
16 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
241.64
Transacciones Largas:
8 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
242.64
Beneficio Esperado:
68.87 SGD
Beneficio medio:
79.03 SGD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.28 SGD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-2.28 SGD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2.28 SGD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.90%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 SGD
Máxima:
2.28 SGD (0.06%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.06% (2.28 SGD)
De fondos:
5.25% (525.33 SGD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 2
ETHUSD 1
EURGBP 1
GBPUSD 1
XAUJPY 1
XAGJPY 1
XAGUSD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 269
ETHUSD 3
EURGBP 28
GBPUSD 22
XAUJPY -2
XAGJPY 29
XAGUSD 83
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 250
ETHUSD 275
EURGBP 50
GBPUSD 59
XAUJPY -69
XAGJPY 182
XAGUSD 33K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +235.33 SGD
Peor transacción: -2 SGD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +410.32 SGD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2.28 SGD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "OANDA-v20 Live-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.56 × 32
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live-1
4.17 × 12
MT4 Automated Trading Signal – Momentum & Mean Reversion Strategy

Strategy Overview:
This EA combines momentum-based entries with mean-reversion logic to capture both trending and corrective market moves. It’s designed to dynamically adapt to different market conditions, ensuring consistent opportunities while managing risk.

Key Features:

  • Momentum Detection: Utilizes CMF and RSI indicators to identify strong directional moves.

  • Mean-Reversion Filter: Dual Bollinger Bands help detect price overextensions, allowing the EA to enter trades when temporary retracements occur.

  • Multi-Asset Capable: Optimized for FX and cryptocurrency pairs.

  • Risk Management: Includes configurable lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit parameters to protect your capital.

  • Safe for $10k+ Accounts: Optimized for moderate risk exposure, balancing growth and drawdown control.

Why It’s Effective:

  • Captures high-probability trends using momentum signals.

  • Reduces false entries with mean-reversion confirmation.

  • Fully automated: trades execute without manual intervention, ideal for busy traders.

  • Works 24/7 on a VPS to ensure no missed opportunities.

Community Value:

  • Subscribers can follow real-time trades via signal or copier.

  • Transparent performance and trade history help build trust.

  • Designed for traders who want consistent market exposure without constant monitoring.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.02 22:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 21:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 20:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 20:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 09:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 09:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
