СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Acebots
Tuan Seng Lee

Acebots

Tuan Seng Lee
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 7%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:20
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
10
Прибыльных трейдов:
8 (80.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
2 (20.00%)
Лучший трейд:
235.33 SGD
Худший трейд:
-5.82 SGD
Общая прибыль:
553.84 SGD (33 880 pips)
Общий убыток:
-8.10 SGD (113 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (410.32 SGD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
410.32 SGD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.76
Торговая активность:
43.07%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
100.48%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
13 часов
Фактор восстановления:
93.77
Длинных трейдов:
10 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
68.38
Мат. ожидание:
54.57 SGD
Средняя прибыль:
69.23 SGD
Средний убыток:
-4.05 SGD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-5.82 SGD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-5.82 SGD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
6.87%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 SGD
Максимальная:
5.82 SGD (0.14%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.06% (2.28 SGD)
По эквити:
7.07% (1 095.97 SGD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 3
ETHUSD 1
EURGBP 1
GBPUSD 1
XAUJPY 1
XAGJPY 1
XAGUSD 1
CADJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 269
ETHUSD 3
EURGBP 28
GBPUSD 22
XAUJPY -2
XAGJPY 29
XAGUSD 83
CADJPY -5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 254
ETHUSD 275
EURGBP 50
GBPUSD 59
XAUJPY -69
XAGJPY 182
XAGUSD 33K
CADJPY -44
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +235.33 SGD
Худший трейд: -6 SGD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +410.32 SGD
Макс. убыток в серии: -5.82 SGD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "OANDA-v20 Live-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.56 × 32
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live-1
3.92 × 13
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

MT4 Automated Trading Signal – Momentum & Mean Reversion Strategy

Strategy Overview:
This EA combines momentum-based entries with mean-reversion logic to capture both trending and corrective market moves. It’s designed to dynamically adapt to different market conditions, ensuring consistent opportunities while managing risk.

Key Features:

  • Momentum Detection: Utilizes CMF and RSI indicators to identify strong directional moves.

  • Mean-Reversion Filter: Dual Bollinger Bands help detect price overextensions, allowing the EA to enter trades when temporary retracements occur.

  • Multi-Asset Capable: Optimized for FX and cryptocurrency pairs.

  • Risk Management: Includes configurable lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit parameters to protect your capital.

  • Safe for $10k+ Accounts: Optimized for moderate risk exposure, balancing growth and drawdown control.

Why It’s Effective:

  • Captures high-probability trends using momentum signals.

  • Reduces false entries with mean-reversion confirmation.

  • Fully automated: trades execute without manual intervention, ideal for busy traders.

  • Works 24/7 on a VPS to ensure no missed opportunities.

Community Value:

  • Subscribers can follow real-time trades via signal or copier.

  • Transparent performance and trade history help build trust.

  • Designed for traders who want consistent market exposure without constant monitoring.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.02 22:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 21:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 20:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 20:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 09:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 09:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Acebots
30 USD в месяц
7%
0
0
USD
16K
SGD
2
100%
10
80%
43%
68.37
54.57
SGD
7%
1:20
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.