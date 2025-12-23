SignalsSections
Tuan Seng Lee

Acebots

Tuan Seng Lee
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:20
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
8 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (20.00%)
Best trade:
235.33 SGD
Worst trade:
-5.82 SGD
Gross Profit:
553.84 SGD (33 880 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.10 SGD (113 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (410.32 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
410.32 SGD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading activity:
43.07%
Max deposit load:
100.48%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
93.77
Long Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
68.38
Expected Payoff:
54.57 SGD
Average Profit:
69.23 SGD
Average Loss:
-4.05 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-5.82 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.82 SGD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 SGD
Maximal:
5.82 SGD (0.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.06% (2.28 SGD)
By Equity:
7.07% (1 095.97 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 3
ETHUSD 1
EURGBP 1
GBPUSD 1
XAUJPY 1
XAGJPY 1
XAGUSD 1
CADJPY 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 269
ETHUSD 3
EURGBP 28
GBPUSD 22
XAUJPY -2
XAGJPY 29
XAGUSD 83
CADJPY -5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 254
ETHUSD 275
EURGBP 50
GBPUSD 59
XAUJPY -69
XAGJPY 182
XAGUSD 33K
CADJPY -44
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +235.33 SGD
Worst trade: -6 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +410.32 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.82 SGD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.56 × 32
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live-1
3.92 × 13
MT4 Automated Trading Signal – Momentum & Mean Reversion Strategy

Strategy Overview:
This EA combines momentum-based entries with mean-reversion logic to capture both trending and corrective market moves. It’s designed to dynamically adapt to different market conditions, ensuring consistent opportunities while managing risk.

Key Features:

  • Momentum Detection: Utilizes CMF and RSI indicators to identify strong directional moves.

  • Mean-Reversion Filter: Dual Bollinger Bands help detect price overextensions, allowing the EA to enter trades when temporary retracements occur.

  • Multi-Asset Capable: Optimized for FX and cryptocurrency pairs.

  • Risk Management: Includes configurable lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit parameters to protect your capital.

  • Safe for $10k+ Accounts: Optimized for moderate risk exposure, balancing growth and drawdown control.

Why It’s Effective:

  • Captures high-probability trends using momentum signals.

  • Reduces false entries with mean-reversion confirmation.

  • Fully automated: trades execute without manual intervention, ideal for busy traders.

  • Works 24/7 on a VPS to ensure no missed opportunities.

Community Value:

  • Subscribers can follow real-time trades via signal or copier.

  • Transparent performance and trade history help build trust.

  • Designed for traders who want consistent market exposure without constant monitoring.


No reviews
