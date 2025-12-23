- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2
|ETHUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|XAUJPY
|1
|XAGJPY
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|269
|ETHUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|28
|GBPUSD
|22
|XAUJPY
|-2
|XAGJPY
|29
|XAGUSD
|83
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|250
|ETHUSD
|275
|EURGBP
|50
|GBPUSD
|59
|XAUJPY
|-69
|XAGJPY
|182
|XAGUSD
|33K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OANDA-v20 Live-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.56 × 32
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
OANDA-v20 Live-1
|4.17 × 12
MT4 Automated Trading Signal – Momentum & Mean Reversion Strategy
Strategy Overview:
This EA combines momentum-based entries with mean-reversion logic to capture both trending and corrective market moves. It’s designed to dynamically adapt to different market conditions, ensuring consistent opportunities while managing risk.
Key Features:
-
Momentum Detection: Utilizes CMF and RSI indicators to identify strong directional moves.
-
Mean-Reversion Filter: Dual Bollinger Bands help detect price overextensions, allowing the EA to enter trades when temporary retracements occur.
-
Multi-Asset Capable: Optimized for FX and cryptocurrency pairs.
-
Risk Management: Includes configurable lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit parameters to protect your capital.
-
Safe for $10k+ Accounts: Optimized for moderate risk exposure, balancing growth and drawdown control.
Why It’s Effective:
-
Captures high-probability trends using momentum signals.
-
Reduces false entries with mean-reversion confirmation.
-
Fully automated: trades execute without manual intervention, ideal for busy traders.
-
Works 24/7 on a VPS to ensure no missed opportunities.
Community Value:
-
Subscribers can follow real-time trades via signal or copier.
-
Transparent performance and trade history help build trust.
-
Designed for traders who want consistent market exposure without constant monitoring.
