Tuan Seng Lee

Acebots

Tuan Seng Lee
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 7%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:20
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
8
Gewinntrades:
7 (87.50%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (12.50%)
Bester Trade:
235.33 SGD
Schlechtester Trade:
-2.28 SGD
Bruttoprofit:
553.22 SGD (33 876 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2.28 SGD (69 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (410.32 SGD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
410.32 SGD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.93
Trading-Aktivität:
41.94%
Max deposit load:
100.48%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
16 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
241.64
Long-Positionen:
8 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
242.64
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
68.87 SGD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
79.03 SGD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.28 SGD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-2.28 SGD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2.28 SGD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
6.90%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 SGD
Maximaler:
2.28 SGD (0.06%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.06% (2.28 SGD)
Kapital:
5.25% (525.33 SGD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 2
ETHUSD 1
EURGBP 1
GBPUSD 1
XAUJPY 1
XAGJPY 1
XAGUSD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 269
ETHUSD 3
EURGBP 28
GBPUSD 22
XAUJPY -2
XAGJPY 29
XAGUSD 83
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 250
ETHUSD 275
EURGBP 50
GBPUSD 59
XAUJPY -69
XAGJPY 182
XAGUSD 33K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +235.33 SGD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 SGD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +410.32 SGD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2.28 SGD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OANDA-v20 Live-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.56 × 32
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
OANDA-v20 Live-1
4.17 × 12
MT4 Automated Trading Signal – Momentum & Mean Reversion Strategy

Strategy Overview:
This EA combines momentum-based entries with mean-reversion logic to capture both trending and corrective market moves. It’s designed to dynamically adapt to different market conditions, ensuring consistent opportunities while managing risk.

Key Features:

  • Momentum Detection: Utilizes CMF and RSI indicators to identify strong directional moves.

  • Mean-Reversion Filter: Dual Bollinger Bands help detect price overextensions, allowing the EA to enter trades when temporary retracements occur.

  • Multi-Asset Capable: Optimized for FX and cryptocurrency pairs.

  • Risk Management: Includes configurable lot sizing, stop-loss, and take-profit parameters to protect your capital.

  • Safe for $10k+ Accounts: Optimized for moderate risk exposure, balancing growth and drawdown control.

Why It’s Effective:

  • Captures high-probability trends using momentum signals.

  • Reduces false entries with mean-reversion confirmation.

  • Fully automated: trades execute without manual intervention, ideal for busy traders.

  • Works 24/7 on a VPS to ensure no missed opportunities.

Community Value:

  • Subscribers can follow real-time trades via signal or copier.

  • Transparent performance and trade history help build trust.

  • Designed for traders who want consistent market exposure without constant monitoring.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.02 22:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 21:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 20:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 20:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.23 09:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 09:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.23 09:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.23 09:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Acebots
30 USD pro Monat
7%
0
0
USD
16K
SGD
2
100%
8
87%
42%
242.64
68.87
SGD
5%
1:20
