Robert Masi

Gemini Veteran

Robert Masi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
147
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
122 (82.99%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
25 (17.01%)
En iyi işlem:
46.05 USD
En kötü işlem:
-128.53 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 098.78 USD (253 681 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-452.63 USD (77 378 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (109.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
181.03 USD (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.25
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.06%
En son işlem:
5 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.96
Alış işlemleri:
41 (27.89%)
Satış işlemleri:
106 (72.11%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.43
Beklenen getiri:
4.40 USD
Ortalama kâr:
9.01 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-18.11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-65.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-218.57 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
1.09%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
54.47 USD
Maksimum:
218.57 USD (1.69%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.03% (1 229.85 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURGBP 19
USDCHF 18
CHFJPY 17
EURAUD 15
EURZAR 13
GBPZAR 12
CHFZAR 10
CADCHF 9
SGDCHF 6
AUDSGD 4
GBPUSD 4
EURNZD 4
EURNOK 4
AUDCHF 3
CHFHKD 3
USDMXN 3
EURPLN 1
ZARJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURGBP 85
USDCHF 65
CHFJPY 72
EURAUD 87
EURZAR 94
GBPZAR 167
CHFZAR 95
CADCHF 57
SGDCHF 4
AUDSGD 23
GBPUSD 44
EURNZD -213
EURNOK 26
AUDCHF 9
CHFHKD 9
USDMXN 14
EURPLN 2
ZARJPY -4
USDCAD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURGBP 1.6K
USDCHF 2.1K
CHFJPY 3.8K
EURAUD 2.4K
EURZAR 34K
GBPZAR 93K
CHFZAR 38K
CADCHF 1.2K
SGDCHF 181
AUDSGD 468
GBPUSD 832
EURNZD -26K
EURNOK 5.5K
AUDCHF 225
CHFHKD 4.5K
USDMXN 13K
EURPLN 884
ZARJPY -179
USDCAD 533
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +46.05 USD
En kötü işlem: -129 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +109.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -65.57 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-v20 Live-1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 22
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 51
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 4
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
OANDA-v20 Live-3
0.00 × 2
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 7
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 5
InstaForex-UK.com
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live17
0.03 × 241
Tier1FX-Real
0.06 × 67
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.07 × 106
223 daha fazla...
This is the Flagship Live Account that investors can subscribe to. If you are investing Multiples of $10,000, we suggest you 2x,3x, + on the site. So your position sizes mirror ours, for equal percentages. Find pipforexprofit on X

The world is financially managed. If it weren't, whole nations would capsize overnight through massive sell offs. And in that financial fundamental control, there are people who manage enormous sums of money. They've all gone to the same colleges. They were taught the same things. And their companies pay and promote them to apply those same strategies. And they program their Algorithms to apply those same strategies. Creating a Manifest Destiny. Working from that premise, I started putting together a strategy which is also similar to a far east philosophy.
The outcome is what I'm publicly trading. I am offering individuals the ability to trade the same exact positions I trade, and when I trade them, Manually/Automatically. Either by subscribing here, or on my Patreon -GeminiVeteran

***The Problem:
MT4 and MT5 round UP or DOWN any positions that are considered non-whole, which are less than 0.01. They also don’t count SWAP GAINS. Which is part of my strategy.
—— Oanda allows me to open positions down to 0.00001. This is a huge advantage for Americans (I can not under state this enough). In 11 months, I’ve netted an extra 5% from Fractional lots, AND SWAP GAINS, with virtually no undue risk to the account

İnceleme yok
2025.12.02 03:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Gemini Veteran
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
14K
USD
13
0%
147
82%
100%
2.42
4.40
USD
9%
1:50
