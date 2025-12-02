SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Gemini Veteran
Robert Masi

Gemini Veteran

Robert Masi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
45 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 7%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
175
Gewinntrades:
145 (82.85%)
Verlusttrades:
30 (17.14%)
Bester Trade:
46.05 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-128.53 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 336.46 USD (263 228 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-501.42 USD (79 847 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
19 (109.72 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
181.03 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
27.72%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
3.82
Long-Positionen:
49 (28.00%)
Short-Positionen:
126 (72.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.67
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.77 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
9.22 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-16.71 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-65.57 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-218.57 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.40%
Jahresprognose:
16.99%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
54.47 USD
Maximaler:
218.57 USD (1.69%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.69% (218.57 USD)
Kapital:
10.38% (1 425.49 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDCHF 26
EURGBP 20
GBPUSD 18
CHFJPY 17
EURAUD 17
EURZAR 14
GBPZAR 12
CHFZAR 10
CADCHF 9
SGDCHF 6
EURNZD 5
AUDSGD 4
EURNOK 4
AUDCHF 3
CHFHKD 3
USDMXN 3
EURPLN 1
ZARJPY 1
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 107
EURGBP 88
GBPUSD 154
CHFJPY 72
EURAUD 91
EURZAR 100
GBPZAR 167
CHFZAR 95
CADCHF 57
SGDCHF 4
EURNZD -199
AUDSGD 23
EURNOK 26
AUDCHF 9
CHFHKD 9
USDMXN 14
EURPLN 2
ZARJPY -4
USDCAD 11
EURUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 1.9K
EURGBP 1.8K
GBPUSD 2.5K
CHFJPY 3.8K
EURAUD 2.9K
EURZAR 38K
GBPZAR 93K
CHFZAR 38K
CADCHF 1.2K
SGDCHF 181
EURNZD -25K
AUDSGD 468
EURNOK 5.5K
AUDCHF 225
CHFHKD 4.5K
USDMXN 13K
EURPLN 884
ZARJPY -179
USDCAD 533
EURUSD 266
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +46.05 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -129 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 17
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +109.72 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -65.57 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OANDA-v20 Live-1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live-3
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 4
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 3
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 5
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 8
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 5
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 51
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.02 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.03 × 201
ICMarkets-Live07
0.06 × 85
Tier1FX-Real
0.06 × 67
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.07 × 27
ICMarkets-Live15
0.08 × 38
This is the Flagship Live Account that investors can subscribe to. If you are investing Multiples of $10,000, we suggest you 2x,3x, + on the site. So your position sizes mirror ours, for equal percentages. Find pipforexprofit on X

The world is financially managed. If it weren't, whole nations would capsize overnight through massive sell offs. And in that financial fundamental control, there are people who manage enormous sums of money. They've all gone to the same colleges. They were taught the same things. And their companies pay and promote them to apply those same strategies. And they program their Algorithms to apply those same strategies. Creating a Manifest Destiny. Working from that premise, I started putting together a strategy which is also similar to a far east philosophy.
The outcome is what I'm publicly trading. I am offering individuals the ability to trade the same exact positions I trade, and when I trade them, Manually/Automatically. Either by subscribing here, or on my Patreon -GeminiVeteran

***The Problem:
MT4 and MT5 round UP or DOWN any positions that are considered non-whole, which are less than 0.01. They also don’t count SWAP GAINS. Which is part of my strategy.
—— Oanda allows me to open positions down to 0.00001. This is a huge advantage for Americans (I can not under state this enough). In 11 months, I’ve netted an extra 5% from Fractional lots, AND SWAP GAINS, with virtually no undue risk to the account

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.12 18:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 17:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 42 days. This comprises 15.05% of days out of the 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:50
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 3.58% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 03:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Gemini Veteran
30 USD pro Monat
7%
0
0
USD
14K
USD
45
0%
175
82%
100%
2.66
4.77
USD
10%
1:50
Kopieren

