Robert Masi

Gemini Veteran

Robert Masi
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
141 (82.94%)
Loss Trades:
29 (17.06%)
Best trade:
46.05 USD
Worst trade:
-128.53 USD
Gross Profit:
1 304.82 USD (258 596 pips)
Gross Loss:
-500.18 USD (79 799 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (109.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
181.03 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
27.72%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
3.68
Long Trades:
46 (27.06%)
Short Trades:
124 (72.94%)
Profit Factor:
2.61
Expected Payoff:
4.73 USD
Average Profit:
9.25 USD
Average Loss:
-17.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-65.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-218.57 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.40%
Annual Forecast:
16.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
54.47 USD
Maximal:
218.57 USD (1.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.69% (218.57 USD)
By Equity:
10.38% (1 425.49 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF 23
EURGBP 20
GBPUSD 17
CHFJPY 17
EURAUD 17
EURZAR 13
GBPZAR 12
CHFZAR 10
CADCHF 9
SGDCHF 6
EURNZD 5
AUDSGD 4
EURNOK 4
AUDCHF 3
CHFHKD 3
USDMXN 3
EURPLN 1
ZARJPY 1
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 96
EURGBP 88
GBPUSD 142
CHFJPY 72
EURAUD 91
EURZAR 94
GBPZAR 167
CHFZAR 95
CADCHF 57
SGDCHF 4
EURNZD -199
AUDSGD 23
EURNOK 26
AUDCHF 9
CHFHKD 9
USDMXN 14
EURPLN 2
ZARJPY -4
USDCAD 11
EURUSD 8
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 1.7K
EURGBP 1.8K
GBPUSD 2.3K
CHFJPY 3.8K
EURAUD 2.9K
EURZAR 34K
GBPZAR 93K
CHFZAR 38K
CADCHF 1.2K
SGDCHF 181
EURNZD -25K
AUDSGD 468
EURNOK 5.5K
AUDCHF 225
CHFHKD 4.5K
USDMXN 13K
EURPLN 884
ZARJPY -179
USDCAD 533
EURUSD 266
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.05 USD
Worst trade: -129 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live-3
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 4
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 3
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 5
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 8
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 5
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 51
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.02 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.03 × 201
ICMarkets-Live07
0.06 × 85
Tier1FX-Real
0.06 × 67
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.07 × 27
ICMarkets-Live15
0.08 × 38
242 more...
This is the Flagship Live Account that investors can subscribe to. If you are investing Multiples of $10,000, we suggest you 2x,3x, + on the site. So your position sizes mirror ours, for equal percentages. Find pipforexprofit on X

The world is financially managed. If it weren't, whole nations would capsize overnight through massive sell offs. And in that financial fundamental control, there are people who manage enormous sums of money. They've all gone to the same colleges. They were taught the same things. And their companies pay and promote them to apply those same strategies. And they program their Algorithms to apply those same strategies. Creating a Manifest Destiny. Working from that premise, I started putting together a strategy which is also similar to a far east philosophy.
The outcome is what I'm publicly trading. I am offering individuals the ability to trade the same exact positions I trade, and when I trade them, Manually/Automatically. Either by subscribing here, or on my Patreon -GeminiVeteran

***The Problem:
MT4 and MT5 round UP or DOWN any positions that are considered non-whole, which are less than 0.01. They also don’t count SWAP GAINS. Which is part of my strategy.
—— Oanda allows me to open positions down to 0.00001. This is a huge advantage for Americans (I can not under state this enough). In 11 months, I’ve netted an extra 5% from Fractional lots, AND SWAP GAINS, with virtually no undue risk to the account

2025.12.12 18:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 17:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 42 days. This comprises 15.05% of days out of the 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:50
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 3.58% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 03:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
