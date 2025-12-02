- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|25
|EURGBP
|20
|GBPUSD
|17
|CHFJPY
|17
|EURAUD
|17
|EURZAR
|13
|GBPZAR
|12
|CHFZAR
|10
|CADCHF
|9
|SGDCHF
|6
|EURNZD
|5
|AUDSGD
|4
|EURNOK
|4
|AUDCHF
|3
|CHFHKD
|3
|USDMXN
|3
|EURPLN
|1
|ZARJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|USDCHF
|96
|EURGBP
|88
|GBPUSD
|142
|CHFJPY
|72
|EURAUD
|91
|EURZAR
|94
|GBPZAR
|167
|CHFZAR
|95
|CADCHF
|57
|SGDCHF
|4
|EURNZD
|-199
|AUDSGD
|23
|EURNOK
|26
|AUDCHF
|9
|CHFHKD
|9
|USDMXN
|14
|EURPLN
|2
|ZARJPY
|-4
|USDCAD
|11
|EURUSD
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|USDCHF
|1.7K
|EURGBP
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|2.3K
|CHFJPY
|3.8K
|EURAUD
|2.9K
|EURZAR
|34K
|GBPZAR
|93K
|CHFZAR
|38K
|CADCHF
|1.2K
|SGDCHF
|181
|EURNZD
|-25K
|AUDSGD
|468
|EURNOK
|5.5K
|AUDCHF
|225
|CHFHKD
|4.5K
|USDMXN
|13K
|EURPLN
|884
|ZARJPY
|-179
|USDCAD
|533
|EURUSD
|266
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"OANDA-v20 Live-1"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-v20 Live-3
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|0.00 × 4
|
Axi-US18-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 3
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
OspreyFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 5
|
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.00 × 8
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 51
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.02 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.03 × 201
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.06 × 85
|
Tier1FX-Real
|0.06 × 67
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.07 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.08 × 38
This is the Flagship Live Account that investors can subscribe to. If you are investing Multiples of $10,000, we suggest you 2x,3x, + on the site. So your position sizes mirror ours, for equal percentages. Find pipforexprofit on X
The world is financially managed. If it weren't, whole nations would capsize overnight through massive sell offs. And in that financial fundamental control, there are people who manage enormous sums of money. They've all gone to the same colleges. They were taught the same things. And their companies pay and promote them to apply those same strategies. And they program their Algorithms to apply those same strategies. Creating a Manifest Destiny. Working from that premise, I started putting together a strategy which is also similar to a far east philosophy.
The outcome is what I'm publicly trading. I am offering individuals the ability to trade the same exact positions I trade, and when I trade them, Manually/Automatically. Either by subscribing here, or on my Patreon -GeminiVeteran
***The Problem:
MT4 and MT5 round UP or DOWN any positions that are considered non-whole, which are less than 0.01. They also don’t count SWAP GAINS. Which is part of my strategy.
—— Oanda allows me to open positions down to 0.00001. This is a huge advantage for Americans (I can not under state this enough). In 11 months, I’ve netted an extra 5% from Fractional lots, AND SWAP GAINS, with virtually no undue risk to the account
