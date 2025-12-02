シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Gemini Veteran
Robert Masi

Gemini Veteran

Robert Masi
レビュー0件
信頼性
44週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 6%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
172
利益トレード:
142 (82.55%)
損失トレード:
30 (17.44%)
ベストトレード:
46.05 USD
最悪のトレード:
-128.53 USD
総利益:
1 306.52 USD (258 632 pips)
総損失:
-501.42 USD (79 847 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
19 (109.72 USD)
最大連続利益:
181.03 USD (17)
シャープレシオ:
0.28
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
27.72%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
7
平均保有時間:
9 日
リカバリーファクター:
3.68
長いトレード:
48 (27.91%)
短いトレード:
124 (72.09%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.61
期待されたペイオフ:
4.68 USD
平均利益:
9.20 USD
平均損失:
-16.71 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-65.57 USD)
最大連続損失:
-218.57 USD (3)
月間成長:
1.18%
年間予想:
16.95%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
54.47 USD
最大の:
218.57 USD (1.69%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.69% (218.57 USD)
エクイティによる:
10.38% (1 425.49 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USDCHF 25
EURGBP 20
GBPUSD 17
CHFJPY 17
EURAUD 17
EURZAR 13
GBPZAR 12
CHFZAR 10
CADCHF 9
SGDCHF 6
EURNZD 5
AUDSGD 4
EURNOK 4
AUDCHF 3
CHFHKD 3
USDMXN 3
EURPLN 1
ZARJPY 1
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USDCHF 96
EURGBP 88
GBPUSD 142
CHFJPY 72
EURAUD 91
EURZAR 94
GBPZAR 167
CHFZAR 95
CADCHF 57
SGDCHF 4
EURNZD -199
AUDSGD 23
EURNOK 26
AUDCHF 9
CHFHKD 9
USDMXN 14
EURPLN 2
ZARJPY -4
USDCAD 11
EURUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USDCHF 1.7K
EURGBP 1.8K
GBPUSD 2.3K
CHFJPY 3.8K
EURAUD 2.9K
EURZAR 34K
GBPZAR 93K
CHFZAR 38K
CADCHF 1.2K
SGDCHF 181
EURNZD -25K
AUDSGD 468
EURNOK 5.5K
AUDCHF 225
CHFHKD 4.5K
USDMXN 13K
EURPLN 884
ZARJPY -179
USDCAD 533
EURUSD 266
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +46.05 USD
最悪のトレード: -129 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 17
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +109.72 USD
最大連続損失: -65.57 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"OANDA-v20 Live-1"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live-3
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 4
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 3
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 5
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 8
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 5
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 51
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.02 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.03 × 201
ICMarkets-Live07
0.06 × 85
Tier1FX-Real
0.06 × 67
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.07 × 27
ICMarkets-Live15
0.08 × 38
242 より多く...
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

This is the Flagship Live Account that investors can subscribe to. If you are investing Multiples of $10,000, we suggest you 2x,3x, + on the site. So your position sizes mirror ours, for equal percentages. Find pipforexprofit on X

The world is financially managed. If it weren't, whole nations would capsize overnight through massive sell offs. And in that financial fundamental control, there are people who manage enormous sums of money. They've all gone to the same colleges. They were taught the same things. And their companies pay and promote them to apply those same strategies. And they program their Algorithms to apply those same strategies. Creating a Manifest Destiny. Working from that premise, I started putting together a strategy which is also similar to a far east philosophy.
The outcome is what I'm publicly trading. I am offering individuals the ability to trade the same exact positions I trade, and when I trade them, Manually/Automatically. Either by subscribing here, or on my Patreon -GeminiVeteran

***The Problem:
MT4 and MT5 round UP or DOWN any positions that are considered non-whole, which are less than 0.01. They also don’t count SWAP GAINS. Which is part of my strategy.
—— Oanda allows me to open positions down to 0.00001. This is a huge advantage for Americans (I can not under state this enough). In 11 months, I’ve netted an extra 5% from Fractional lots, AND SWAP GAINS, with virtually no undue risk to the account

レビューなし
2025.12.12 18:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 17:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 42 days. This comprises 15.05% of days out of the 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:50
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 3.58% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 03:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Gemini Veteran
30 USD/月
6%
0
0
USD
14K
USD
44
0%
172
82%
100%
2.60
4.68
USD
10%
1:50
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください