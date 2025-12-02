SegnaliSezioni
Gemini Veteran
Robert Masi

Gemini Veteran

Robert Masi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
147
Profit Trade:
122 (82.99%)
Loss Trade:
25 (17.01%)
Best Trade:
46.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-128.53 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 098.78 USD (253 681 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-452.63 USD (77 378 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (109.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
181.03 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.06%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.96
Long Trade:
41 (27.89%)
Short Trade:
106 (72.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.43
Profitto previsto:
4.40 USD
Profitto medio:
9.01 USD
Perdita media:
-18.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-65.57 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-218.57 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.09%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
54.47 USD
Massimale:
218.57 USD (1.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
9.03% (1 229.85 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURGBP 19
USDCHF 18
CHFJPY 17
EURAUD 15
EURZAR 13
GBPZAR 12
CHFZAR 10
CADCHF 9
SGDCHF 6
AUDSGD 4
GBPUSD 4
EURNZD 4
EURNOK 4
AUDCHF 3
CHFHKD 3
USDMXN 3
EURPLN 1
ZARJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURGBP 85
USDCHF 65
CHFJPY 72
EURAUD 87
EURZAR 94
GBPZAR 167
CHFZAR 95
CADCHF 57
SGDCHF 4
AUDSGD 23
GBPUSD 44
EURNZD -213
EURNOK 26
AUDCHF 9
CHFHKD 9
USDMXN 14
EURPLN 2
ZARJPY -4
USDCAD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURGBP 1.6K
USDCHF 2.1K
CHFJPY 3.8K
EURAUD 2.4K
EURZAR 34K
GBPZAR 93K
CHFZAR 38K
CADCHF 1.2K
SGDCHF 181
AUDSGD 468
GBPUSD 832
EURNZD -26K
EURNOK 5.5K
AUDCHF 225
CHFHKD 4.5K
USDMXN 13K
EURPLN 884
ZARJPY -179
USDCAD 533
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +46.05 USD
Worst Trade: -129 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +109.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -65.57 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OANDA-v20 Live-1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 22
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 51
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 4
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
OANDA-v20 Live-3
0.00 × 2
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 7
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 5
InstaForex-UK.com
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live17
0.03 × 241
Tier1FX-Real
0.06 × 67
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.07 × 106
223 più
This is the Flagship Live Account that investors can subscribe to. If you are investing Multiples of $10,000, we suggest you 2x,3x, + on the site. So your position sizes mirror ours, for equal percentages. Find pipforexprofit on X

The world is financially managed. If it weren't, whole nations would capsize overnight through massive sell offs. And in that financial fundamental control, there are people who manage enormous sums of money. They've all gone to the same colleges. They were taught the same things. And their companies pay and promote them to apply those same strategies. And they program their Algorithms to apply those same strategies. Creating a Manifest Destiny. Working from that premise, I started putting together a strategy which is also similar to a far east philosophy.
The outcome is what I'm publicly trading. I am offering individuals the ability to trade the same exact positions I trade, and when I trade them, Manually/Automatically. Either by subscribing here, or on my Patreon -GeminiVeteran

***The Problem:
MT4 and MT5 round UP or DOWN any positions that are considered non-whole, which are less than 0.01. They also don’t count SWAP GAINS. Which is part of my strategy.
—— Oanda allows me to open positions down to 0.00001. This is a huge advantage for Americans (I can not under state this enough). In 11 months, I’ve netted an extra 5% from Fractional lots, AND SWAP GAINS, with virtually no undue risk to the account

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.02 03:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gemini Veteran
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
14K
USD
13
0%
147
82%
100%
2.42
4.40
USD
9%
1:50
Copia

