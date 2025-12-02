SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / Gemini Veteran
Robert Masi

Gemini Veteran

Robert Masi
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
44 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 6%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
172
Negociações com lucro:
142 (82.55%)
Negociações com perda:
30 (17.44%)
Melhor negociação:
46.05 USD
Pior negociação:
-128.53 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 306.52 USD (258 632 pips)
Perda bruta:
-501.42 USD (79 847 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
19 (109.72 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
181.03 USD (17)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.28
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
27.72%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
7
Tempo médio de espera:
9 dias
Fator de recuperação:
3.68
Negociações longas:
48 (27.91%)
Negociações curtas:
124 (72.09%)
Fator de lucro:
2.61
Valor esperado:
4.68 USD
Lucro médio:
9.20 USD
Perda média:
-16.71 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-65.57 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-218.57 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
1.18%
Previsão anual:
16.95%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
54.47 USD
Máximo:
218.57 USD (1.69%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.69% (218.57 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
10.38% (1 425.49 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDCHF 25
EURGBP 20
GBPUSD 17
CHFJPY 17
EURAUD 17
EURZAR 13
GBPZAR 12
CHFZAR 10
CADCHF 9
SGDCHF 6
EURNZD 5
AUDSGD 4
EURNOK 4
AUDCHF 3
CHFHKD 3
USDMXN 3
EURPLN 1
ZARJPY 1
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDCHF 96
EURGBP 88
GBPUSD 142
CHFJPY 72
EURAUD 91
EURZAR 94
GBPZAR 167
CHFZAR 95
CADCHF 57
SGDCHF 4
EURNZD -199
AUDSGD 23
EURNOK 26
AUDCHF 9
CHFHKD 9
USDMXN 14
EURPLN 2
ZARJPY -4
USDCAD 11
EURUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDCHF 1.7K
EURGBP 1.8K
GBPUSD 2.3K
CHFJPY 3.8K
EURAUD 2.9K
EURZAR 34K
GBPZAR 93K
CHFZAR 38K
CADCHF 1.2K
SGDCHF 181
EURNZD -25K
AUDSGD 468
EURNOK 5.5K
AUDCHF 225
CHFHKD 4.5K
USDMXN 13K
EURPLN 884
ZARJPY -179
USDCAD 533
EURUSD 266
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +46.05 USD
Pior negociação: -129 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +109.72 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -65.57 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live-3
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 4
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 3
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 5
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 8
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 5
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 51
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.02 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.03 × 201
ICMarkets-Live07
0.06 × 85
Tier1FX-Real
0.06 × 67
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.07 × 27
ICMarkets-Live15
0.08 × 38
242 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

This is the Flagship Live Account that investors can subscribe to. If you are investing Multiples of $10,000, we suggest you 2x,3x, + on the site. So your position sizes mirror ours, for equal percentages. Find pipforexprofit on X

The world is financially managed. If it weren't, whole nations would capsize overnight through massive sell offs. And in that financial fundamental control, there are people who manage enormous sums of money. They've all gone to the same colleges. They were taught the same things. And their companies pay and promote them to apply those same strategies. And they program their Algorithms to apply those same strategies. Creating a Manifest Destiny. Working from that premise, I started putting together a strategy which is also similar to a far east philosophy.
The outcome is what I'm publicly trading. I am offering individuals the ability to trade the same exact positions I trade, and when I trade them, Manually/Automatically. Either by subscribing here, or on my Patreon -GeminiVeteran

***The Problem:
MT4 and MT5 round UP or DOWN any positions that are considered non-whole, which are less than 0.01. They also don’t count SWAP GAINS. Which is part of my strategy.
—— Oanda allows me to open positions down to 0.00001. This is a huge advantage for Americans (I can not under state this enough). In 11 months, I’ve netted an extra 5% from Fractional lots, AND SWAP GAINS, with virtually no undue risk to the account

Sem comentários
2025.12.12 18:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 17:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 42 days. This comprises 15.05% of days out of the 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:50
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 3.58% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 03:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Gemini Veteran
30 USD por mês
6%
0
0
USD
14K
USD
44
0%
172
82%
100%
2.60
4.68
USD
10%
1:50
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.