Robert Masi

Gemini Veteran

Robert Masi
0 리뷰
안정성
46
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 8%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
189
이익 거래:
159 (84.12%)
손실 거래:
30 (15.87%)
최고의 거래:
46.05 USD
최악의 거래:
-128.53 USD
총 수익:
1 466.08 USD (277 841 pips)
총 손실:
-501.42 USD (79 847 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
19 (109.72 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
181.03 USD (17)
샤프 비율:
0.31
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
27.72%
최근 거래:
13 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
12 일
회복 요인:
4.41
롱(주식매수):
55 (29.10%)
숏(주식차입매도):
134 (70.90%)
수익 요인:
2.92
기대수익:
5.10 USD
평균 이익:
9.22 USD
평균 손실:
-16.71 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-65.57 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-218.57 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
2.34%
연간 예측:
28.42%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
54.47 USD
최대한의:
218.57 USD (1.69%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
1.69% (218.57 USD)
자본금별:
10.38% (1 425.49 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDCHF 31
GBPUSD 21
EURGBP 20
CHFJPY 17
EURAUD 17
EURZAR 17
GBPZAR 12
CHFZAR 10
CADCHF 9
EURNZD 7
SGDCHF 6
AUDSGD 4
EURNOK 4
AUDCHF 3
CHFHKD 3
USDMXN 3
EURPLN 1
ZARJPY 1
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDCHF 162
GBPUSD 180
EURGBP 88
CHFJPY 72
EURAUD 91
EURZAR 120
GBPZAR 167
CHFZAR 95
CADCHF 57
EURNZD -170
SGDCHF 4
AUDSGD 23
EURNOK 26
AUDCHF 9
CHFHKD 9
USDMXN 14
EURPLN 2
ZARJPY -4
USDCAD 11
EURUSD 8
GBPCHF 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDCHF 2.8K
GBPUSD 3K
EURGBP 1.8K
CHFJPY 3.8K
EURAUD 2.9K
EURZAR 50K
GBPZAR 93K
CHFZAR 38K
CADCHF 1.2K
EURNZD -24K
SGDCHF 181
AUDSGD 468
EURNOK 5.5K
AUDCHF 225
CHFHKD 4.5K
USDMXN 13K
EURPLN 884
ZARJPY -179
USDCAD 533
EURUSD 266
GBPCHF 19
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +46.05 USD
최악의 거래: -129 USD
연속 최대 이익: 17
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +109.72 USD
연속 최대 손실: -65.57 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "OANDA-v20 Live-1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live-3
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 4
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 4
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 9
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 9
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 5
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 51
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.02 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.03 × 201
ICMarkets-Live07
0.06 × 85
Tier1FX-Real
0.06 × 67
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.07 × 27
ICMarkets-Live15
0.08 × 38
242 더...
This is the Flagship Live Account that investors can subscribe to. If you are investing Multiples of $10,000, we suggest you 2x,3x, + on the site. So your position sizes mirror ours, for equal percentages. Find pipforexprofit on X

The world is financially managed. If it weren't, whole nations would capsize overnight through massive sell offs. And in that financial fundamental control, there are people who manage enormous sums of money. They've all gone to the same colleges. They were taught the same things. And their companies pay and promote them to apply those same strategies. And they program their Algorithms to apply those same strategies. Creating a Manifest Destiny. Working from that premise, I started putting together a strategy which is also similar to a far east philosophy.
The outcome is what I'm publicly trading. I am offering individuals the ability to trade the same exact positions I trade, and when I trade them, Manually/Automatically. Either by subscribing here, or on my Patreon -GeminiVeteran

***The Problem:
MT4 and MT5 round UP or DOWN any positions that are considered non-whole, which are less than 0.01. They also don’t count SWAP GAINS. Which is part of my strategy.
—— Oanda allows me to open positions down to 0.00001. This is a huge advantage for Americans (I can not under state this enough). In 11 months, I’ve netted an extra 5% from Fractional lots, AND SWAP GAINS, with virtually no undue risk to the account

리뷰 없음
2025.12.12 18:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 17:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 42 days. This comprises 15.05% of days out of the 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:50
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 3.58% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 03:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
