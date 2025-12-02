- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|31
|GBPUSD
|21
|EURGBP
|20
|CHFJPY
|17
|EURAUD
|17
|EURZAR
|17
|GBPZAR
|12
|CHFZAR
|10
|CADCHF
|9
|EURNZD
|7
|SGDCHF
|6
|AUDSGD
|4
|EURNOK
|4
|AUDCHF
|3
|CHFHKD
|3
|USDMXN
|3
|EURPLN
|1
|ZARJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|USDCHF
|162
|GBPUSD
|180
|EURGBP
|88
|CHFJPY
|72
|EURAUD
|91
|EURZAR
|120
|GBPZAR
|167
|CHFZAR
|95
|CADCHF
|57
|EURNZD
|-170
|SGDCHF
|4
|AUDSGD
|23
|EURNOK
|26
|AUDCHF
|9
|CHFHKD
|9
|USDMXN
|14
|EURPLN
|2
|ZARJPY
|-4
|USDCAD
|11
|EURUSD
|8
|GBPCHF
|0
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|USDCHF
|2.8K
|GBPUSD
|3K
|EURGBP
|1.8K
|CHFJPY
|3.8K
|EURAUD
|2.9K
|EURZAR
|50K
|GBPZAR
|93K
|CHFZAR
|38K
|CADCHF
|1.2K
|EURNZD
|-24K
|SGDCHF
|181
|AUDSGD
|468
|EURNOK
|5.5K
|AUDCHF
|225
|CHFHKD
|4.5K
|USDMXN
|13K
|EURPLN
|884
|ZARJPY
|-179
|USDCAD
|533
|EURUSD
|266
|GBPCHF
|19
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "OANDA-v20 Live-1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-v20 Live-3
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|0.00 × 4
|
Axi-US18-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 4
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 9
|
OspreyFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 5
|
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.00 × 8
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 51
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.02 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.03 × 201
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.06 × 85
|
Tier1FX-Real
|0.06 × 67
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.07 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.08 × 38
This is the Flagship Live Account that investors can subscribe to. If you are investing Multiples of $10,000, we suggest you 2x,3x, + on the site. So your position sizes mirror ours, for equal percentages. Find pipforexprofit on X
The world is financially managed. If it weren't, whole nations would capsize overnight through massive sell offs. And in that financial fundamental control, there are people who manage enormous sums of money. They've all gone to the same colleges. They were taught the same things. And their companies pay and promote them to apply those same strategies. And they program their Algorithms to apply those same strategies. Creating a Manifest Destiny. Working from that premise, I started putting together a strategy which is also similar to a far east philosophy.
The outcome is what I'm publicly trading. I am offering individuals the ability to trade the same exact positions I trade, and when I trade them, Manually/Automatically. Either by subscribing here, or on my Patreon -GeminiVeteran
***The Problem:
MT4 and MT5 round UP or DOWN any positions that are considered non-whole, which are less than 0.01. They also don’t count SWAP GAINS. Which is part of my strategy.
—— Oanda allows me to open positions down to 0.00001. This is a huge advantage for Americans (I can not under state this enough). In 11 months, I’ve netted an extra 5% from Fractional lots, AND SWAP GAINS, with virtually no undue risk to the account
