Robert Masi

Gemini Veteran

Robert Masi
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
44 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 6%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
172
Transacciones Rentables:
142 (82.55%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
30 (17.44%)
Mejor transacción:
46.05 USD
Peor transacción:
-128.53 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 306.52 USD (258 632 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-501.42 USD (79 847 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
19 (109.72 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
181.03 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.28
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
27.72%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 días
Factor de Recuperación:
3.68
Transacciones Largas:
48 (27.91%)
Transacciones Cortas:
124 (72.09%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.61
Beneficio Esperado:
4.68 USD
Beneficio medio:
9.20 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-16.71 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-65.57 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-218.57 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.18%
Pronóstico anual:
16.95%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
54.47 USD
Máxima:
218.57 USD (1.69%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.69% (218.57 USD)
De fondos:
10.38% (1 425.49 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDCHF 25
EURGBP 20
GBPUSD 17
CHFJPY 17
EURAUD 17
EURZAR 13
GBPZAR 12
CHFZAR 10
CADCHF 9
SGDCHF 6
EURNZD 5
AUDSGD 4
EURNOK 4
AUDCHF 3
CHFHKD 3
USDMXN 3
EURPLN 1
ZARJPY 1
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDCHF 96
EURGBP 88
GBPUSD 142
CHFJPY 72
EURAUD 91
EURZAR 94
GBPZAR 167
CHFZAR 95
CADCHF 57
SGDCHF 4
EURNZD -199
AUDSGD 23
EURNOK 26
AUDCHF 9
CHFHKD 9
USDMXN 14
EURPLN 2
ZARJPY -4
USDCAD 11
EURUSD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDCHF 1.7K
EURGBP 1.8K
GBPUSD 2.3K
CHFJPY 3.8K
EURAUD 2.9K
EURZAR 34K
GBPZAR 93K
CHFZAR 38K
CADCHF 1.2K
SGDCHF 181
EURNZD -25K
AUDSGD 468
EURNOK 5.5K
AUDCHF 225
CHFHKD 4.5K
USDMXN 13K
EURPLN 884
ZARJPY -179
USDCAD 533
EURUSD 266
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +46.05 USD
Peor transacción: -129 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +109.72 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -65.57 USD

This is the Flagship Live Account that investors can subscribe to. If you are investing Multiples of $10,000, we suggest you 2x,3x, + on the site. So your position sizes mirror ours, for equal percentages. Find pipforexprofit on X

The world is financially managed. If it weren't, whole nations would capsize overnight through massive sell offs. And in that financial fundamental control, there are people who manage enormous sums of money. They've all gone to the same colleges. They were taught the same things. And their companies pay and promote them to apply those same strategies. And they program their Algorithms to apply those same strategies. Creating a Manifest Destiny. Working from that premise, I started putting together a strategy which is also similar to a far east philosophy.
The outcome is what I'm publicly trading. I am offering individuals the ability to trade the same exact positions I trade, and when I trade them, Manually/Automatically. Either by subscribing here, or on my Patreon -GeminiVeteran

***The Problem:
MT4 and MT5 round UP or DOWN any positions that are considered non-whole, which are less than 0.01. They also don’t count SWAP GAINS. Which is part of my strategy.
—— Oanda allows me to open positions down to 0.00001. This is a huge advantage for Americans (I can not under state this enough). In 11 months, I’ve netted an extra 5% from Fractional lots, AND SWAP GAINS, with virtually no undue risk to the account

No hay comentarios
2025.12.12 18:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 17:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 42 days. This comprises 15.05% of days out of the 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:50
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 3.58% of days out of 279 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 03:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
