Robert Masi

Gemini Veteran

Robert Masi
0 avis
Fiabilité
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
0%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
147
Bénéfice trades:
122 (82.99%)
Perte trades:
25 (17.01%)
Meilleure transaction:
46.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-128.53 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 098.78 USD (253 681 pips)
Perte brute:
-452.63 USD (77 378 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (109.72 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
181.03 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.06%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
10 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.96
Longs trades:
41 (27.89%)
Courts trades:
106 (72.11%)
Facteur de profit:
2.43
Rendement attendu:
4.40 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.01 USD
Perte moyenne:
-18.11 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-65.57 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-218.57 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.09%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
54.47 USD
Maximal:
218.57 USD (1.69%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.03% (1 229.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURGBP 19
USDCHF 18
CHFJPY 17
EURAUD 15
EURZAR 13
GBPZAR 12
CHFZAR 10
CADCHF 9
SGDCHF 6
AUDSGD 4
GBPUSD 4
EURNZD 4
EURNOK 4
AUDCHF 3
CHFHKD 3
USDMXN 3
EURPLN 1
ZARJPY 1
USDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP 85
USDCHF 65
CHFJPY 72
EURAUD 87
EURZAR 94
GBPZAR 167
CHFZAR 95
CADCHF 57
SGDCHF 4
AUDSGD 23
GBPUSD 44
EURNZD -213
EURNOK 26
AUDCHF 9
CHFHKD 9
USDMXN 14
EURPLN 2
ZARJPY -4
USDCAD 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP 1.6K
USDCHF 2.1K
CHFJPY 3.8K
EURAUD 2.4K
EURZAR 34K
GBPZAR 93K
CHFZAR 38K
CADCHF 1.2K
SGDCHF 181
AUDSGD 468
GBPUSD 832
EURNZD -26K
EURNOK 5.5K
AUDCHF 225
CHFHKD 4.5K
USDMXN 13K
EURPLN 884
ZARJPY -179
USDCAD 533
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +46.05 USD
Pire transaction: -129 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 17
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +109.72 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -65.57 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 22
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 51
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 4
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 2
OANDA-v20 Live-3
0.00 × 2
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 7
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 5
InstaForex-UK.com
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live17
0.03 × 241
Tier1FX-Real
0.06 × 67
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.07 × 106
223 plus...
This is the Flagship Live Account that investors can subscribe to. If you are investing Multiples of $10,000, we suggest you 2x,3x, + on the site. So your position sizes mirror ours, for equal percentages. Find pipforexprofit on X

The world is financially managed. If it weren't, whole nations would capsize overnight through massive sell offs. And in that financial fundamental control, there are people who manage enormous sums of money. They've all gone to the same colleges. They were taught the same things. And their companies pay and promote them to apply those same strategies. And they program their Algorithms to apply those same strategies. Creating a Manifest Destiny. Working from that premise, I started putting together a strategy which is also similar to a far east philosophy.
The outcome is what I'm publicly trading. I am offering individuals the ability to trade the same exact positions I trade, and when I trade them, Manually/Automatically. Either by subscribing here, or on my Patreon -GeminiVeteran

***The Problem:
MT4 and MT5 round UP or DOWN any positions that are considered non-whole, which are less than 0.01. They also don’t count SWAP GAINS. Which is part of my strategy.
—— Oanda allows me to open positions down to 0.00001. This is a huge advantage for Americans (I can not under state this enough). In 11 months, I’ve netted an extra 5% from Fractional lots, AND SWAP GAINS, with virtually no undue risk to the account

Aucun avis
2025.12.02 03:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gemini Veteran
30 USD par mois
0%
0
0
USD
14K
USD
13
0%
147
82%
100%
2.42
4.40
USD
9%
1:50
