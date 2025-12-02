信号部分
Robert Masi

Gemini Veteran

Robert Masi
可靠性
44
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 6%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
172
盈利交易:
142 (82.55%)
亏损交易:
30 (17.44%)
最好交易:
46.05 USD
最差交易:
-128.53 USD
毛利:
1 306.52 USD (258 632 pips)
毛利亏损:
-501.42 USD (79 847 pips)
最大连续赢利:
19 (109.72 USD)
最大连续盈利:
181.03 USD (17)
夏普比率:
0.28
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
27.72%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
9 天
采收率:
3.68
长期交易:
48 (27.91%)
短期交易:
124 (72.09%)
利润因子:
2.61
预期回报:
4.68 USD
平均利润:
9.20 USD
平均损失:
-16.71 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-65.57 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-218.57 USD (3)
每月增长:
1.40%
年度预测:
16.95%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
54.47 USD
最大值:
218.57 USD (1.69%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.69% (218.57 USD)
净值:
10.38% (1 425.49 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDCHF 25
EURGBP 20
GBPUSD 17
CHFJPY 17
EURAUD 17
EURZAR 13
GBPZAR 12
CHFZAR 10
CADCHF 9
SGDCHF 6
EURNZD 5
AUDSGD 4
EURNOK 4
AUDCHF 3
CHFHKD 3
USDMXN 3
EURPLN 1
ZARJPY 1
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDCHF 96
EURGBP 88
GBPUSD 142
CHFJPY 72
EURAUD 91
EURZAR 94
GBPZAR 167
CHFZAR 95
CADCHF 57
SGDCHF 4
EURNZD -199
AUDSGD 23
EURNOK 26
AUDCHF 9
CHFHKD 9
USDMXN 14
EURPLN 2
ZARJPY -4
USDCAD 11
EURUSD 8
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDCHF 1.7K
EURGBP 1.8K
GBPUSD 2.3K
CHFJPY 3.8K
EURAUD 2.9K
EURZAR 34K
GBPZAR 93K
CHFZAR 38K
CADCHF 1.2K
SGDCHF 181
EURNZD -25K
AUDSGD 468
EURNOK 5.5K
AUDCHF 225
CHFHKD 4.5K
USDMXN 13K
EURPLN 884
ZARJPY -179
USDCAD 533
EURUSD 266
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +46.05 USD
最差交易: -129 USD
最大连续赢利: 17
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +109.72 USD
最大连续亏损: -65.57 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 OANDA-v20 Live-1 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live-3
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 4
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 3
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
Osprey-Live
0.00 × 5
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 8
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 5
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 8
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 51
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live05
0.02 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.03 × 201
ICMarkets-Live07
0.06 × 85
Tier1FX-Real
0.06 × 67
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.07 × 27
ICMarkets-Live15
0.08 × 38
This is the Flagship Live Account that investors can subscribe to. If you are investing Multiples of $10,000, we suggest you 2x,3x, + on the site. So your position sizes mirror ours, for equal percentages. Find pipforexprofit on X

The world is financially managed. If it weren't, whole nations would capsize overnight through massive sell offs. And in that financial fundamental control, there are people who manage enormous sums of money. They've all gone to the same colleges. They were taught the same things. And their companies pay and promote them to apply those same strategies. And they program their Algorithms to apply those same strategies. Creating a Manifest Destiny. Working from that premise, I started putting together a strategy which is also similar to a far east philosophy.
The outcome is what I'm publicly trading. I am offering individuals the ability to trade the same exact positions I trade, and when I trade them, Manually/Automatically. Either by subscribing here, or on my Patreon -GeminiVeteran

***The Problem:
MT4 and MT5 round UP or DOWN any positions that are considered non-whole, which are less than 0.01. They also don’t count SWAP GAINS. Which is part of my strategy.
—— Oanda allows me to open positions down to 0.00001. This is a huge advantage for Americans (I can not under state this enough). In 11 months, I’ve netted an extra 5% from Fractional lots, AND SWAP GAINS, with virtually no undue risk to the account

没有评论
信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载