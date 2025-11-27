SinyallerBölümler
Hendra Angga Laksana

SatriaCosmicFX

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
16.10 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
18.75 USD (2 011 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (18.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
18.75 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
1.39
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.75%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
1 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
9.38 USD
Ortalama kâr:
9.38 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
1.88%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.59% (5.96 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 16
GBPUSD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.7K
GBPUSD 264
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +16.10 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +18.75 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

SatriaCosmicFX is a disciplined, institutional-grade trading strategy built for investors who value capital preservation, controlled exposure, and consistent long-term growth.
The system combines a multi-layer quantitative framework with trend-based logic and volatility filtering to generate stable and reliable performance in the XAUUSD market.

The strategy prioritizes precision over frequency.
Each position is opened only when weekly and daily trends are aligned, volatility conditions are favorable, and the market structure supports a high-probability setup.
There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no reckless exposure.

Core Advantages:

  • Institutional multi-timeframe trend alignment

  • High-quality entries based on structural confirmation

  • Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers

  • Equity-based protection to limit drawdown

  • Smooth and stable equity growth

  • Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trades only in clean, trend-aligned environments

  • Combines volatility filters, liquidity mapping, and structural validation

  • Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events

  • All trades follow strict quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:

  • Controlled maximum exposure

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance

  • Equity protection enabled

  • Designed for long-term stability and capital safety

Subscriber Guidelines:

  • Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower depending on your balance

  • No VPS required for subscribers

  • Keep your terminal connected for smooth synchronization

  • Auto-renewal recommended to avoid interruptions

Philosophy Behind the Name:
“Satria” represents discipline, strength, and strategic clarity.
“Cosmic” reflects universal harmony, calculated motion, and long-term alignment.
Together, SatriaCosmicFX embodies a trading philosophy grounded in precision, structure, and stability.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should choose settings based on their own risk tolerance and capital allocation.


İnceleme yok
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
