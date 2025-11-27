СигналыРазделы
Hendra Angga Laksana

SatriaCosmicFX

0 отзывов
Надежность
5 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1004 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 45%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
152
Прибыльных трейдов:
124 (81.57%)
Убыточных трейдов:
28 (18.42%)
Лучший трейд:
34.96 USD
Худший трейд:
-19.97 USD
Общая прибыль:
538.79 USD (63 980 pips)
Общий убыток:
-92.58 USD (12 625 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
22 (96.97 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
96.97 USD (22)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.49
Торговая активность:
99.37%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.19%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
54
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
22.34
Длинных трейдов:
112 (73.68%)
Коротких трейдов:
40 (26.32%)
Профит фактор:
5.82
Мат. ожидание:
2.94 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.35 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.31 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-16.62 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-19.97 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
44.62%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
19.97 USD (1.55%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.55% (19.97 USD)
По эквити:
14.16% (183.24 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
USDJPY 15
AUDJPY 13
GBPJPY 12
GBPAUD 12
CHFJPY 11
NZDJPY 11
CADJPY 10
EURNZD 9
GBPCAD 7
EURAUD 7
GBPUSD 5
CADCHF 4
EURGBP 3
NZDCHF 3
EURCAD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 274
USDJPY 23
AUDJPY 12
GBPJPY 17
GBPAUD 19
CHFJPY 18
NZDJPY 17
CADJPY 13
EURNZD 9
GBPCAD 11
EURAUD 9
GBPUSD 11
CADCHF 5
EURGBP 7
NZDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 28K
USDJPY 3.5K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY 2.6K
GBPAUD 2.9K
CHFJPY 2.9K
NZDJPY 2.5K
CADJPY 1.8K
EURNZD 1.6K
GBPCAD 1.7K
EURAUD 174
GBPUSD 1.1K
CADCHF 383
EURGBP 577
NZDCHF 138
EURCAD 145
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +34.96 USD
Худший трейд: -20 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 22
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +96.97 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -16.62 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
еще 335...
SatriaCosmicFX is a disciplined, institutional-grade trading strategy built for investors who value capital preservation, controlled exposure, and consistent long-term growth.
The system combines a multi-layer quantitative framework with trend-based logic and volatility filtering to generate stable and reliable performance in the XAUUSD market.

The strategy prioritizes precision over frequency.
Each position is opened only when weekly and daily trends are aligned, volatility conditions are favorable, and the market structure supports a high-probability setup.
There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no reckless exposure.

Core Advantages:

  • Institutional multi-timeframe trend alignment

  • High-quality entries based on structural confirmation

  • Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers

  • Equity-based protection to limit drawdown

  • Smooth and stable equity growth

  • Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trades only in clean, trend-aligned environments

  • Combines volatility filters, liquidity mapping, and structural validation

  • Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events

  • All trades follow strict quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:

  • Controlled maximum exposure

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance

  • Equity protection enabled

  • Designed for long-term stability and capital safety

Subscriber Guidelines:

  • Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower depending on your balance

  • No VPS required for subscribers

  • Keep your terminal connected for smooth synchronization

  • Auto-renewal recommended to avoid interruptions

Philosophy Behind the Name:
“Satria” represents discipline, strength, and strategic clarity.
“Cosmic” reflects universal harmony, calculated motion, and long-term alignment.
Together, SatriaCosmicFX embodies a trading philosophy grounded in precision, structure, and stability.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should choose settings based on their own risk tolerance and capital allocation.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
