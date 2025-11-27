信号部分
Hendra Angga Laksana

SatriaCosmicFX

Hendra Angga Laksana
可靠性
5
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1004 USD per 
增长自 2025 47%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
154
盈利交易:
126 (81.81%)
亏损交易:
28 (18.18%)
最好交易:
34.96 USD
最差交易:
-19.97 USD
毛利:
557.72 USD (65 872 pips)
毛利亏损:
-92.58 USD (12 625 pips)
最大连续赢利:
22 (96.97 USD)
最大连续盈利:
96.97 USD (22)
夏普比率:
0.50
交易活动:
99.37%
最大入金加载:
6.19%
最近交易:
22 几分钟前
每周交易:
44
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
23.29
长期交易:
114 (74.03%)
短期交易:
40 (25.97%)
利润因子:
6.02
预期回报:
3.02 USD
平均利润:
4.43 USD
平均损失:
-3.31 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-16.62 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-19.97 USD (1)
每月增长:
46.51%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
19.97 USD (1.55%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.55% (19.97 USD)
净值:
14.16% (183.24 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 30
USDJPY 15
AUDJPY 13
GBPJPY 12
GBPAUD 12
CHFJPY 11
NZDJPY 11
CADJPY 10
EURNZD 9
GBPCAD 7
EURAUD 7
GBPUSD 5
CADCHF 4
EURGBP 3
NZDCHF 3
EURCAD 2
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 293
USDJPY 23
AUDJPY 12
GBPJPY 17
GBPAUD 19
CHFJPY 18
NZDJPY 17
CADJPY 13
EURNZD 9
GBPCAD 11
EURAUD 9
GBPUSD 11
CADCHF 5
EURGBP 7
NZDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 30K
USDJPY 3.5K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY 2.6K
GBPAUD 2.9K
CHFJPY 2.9K
NZDJPY 2.5K
CADJPY 1.8K
EURNZD 1.6K
GBPCAD 1.7K
EURAUD 174
GBPUSD 1.1K
CADCHF 383
EURGBP 577
NZDCHF 138
EURCAD 145
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +34.96 USD
最差交易: -20 USD
最大连续赢利: 22
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +96.97 USD
最大连续亏损: -16.62 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
SatriaCosmicFX is a disciplined, institutional-grade trading strategy built for investors who value capital preservation, controlled exposure, and consistent long-term growth.
The system combines a multi-layer quantitative framework with trend-based logic and volatility filtering to generate stable and reliable performance in the XAUUSD market.

The strategy prioritizes precision over frequency.
Each position is opened only when weekly and daily trends are aligned, volatility conditions are favorable, and the market structure supports a high-probability setup.
There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no reckless exposure.

Core Advantages:

  • Institutional multi-timeframe trend alignment

  • High-quality entries based on structural confirmation

  • Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers

  • Equity-based protection to limit drawdown

  • Smooth and stable equity growth

  • Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trades only in clean, trend-aligned environments

  • Combines volatility filters, liquidity mapping, and structural validation

  • Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events

  • All trades follow strict quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:

  • Controlled maximum exposure

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance

  • Equity protection enabled

  • Designed for long-term stability and capital safety

Subscriber Guidelines:

  • Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower depending on your balance

  • No VPS required for subscribers

  • Keep your terminal connected for smooth synchronization

  • Auto-renewal recommended to avoid interruptions

Philosophy Behind the Name:
“Satria” represents discipline, strength, and strategic clarity.
“Cosmic” reflects universal harmony, calculated motion, and long-term alignment.
Together, SatriaCosmicFX embodies a trading philosophy grounded in precision, structure, and stability.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should choose settings based on their own risk tolerance and capital allocation.


没有评论
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
