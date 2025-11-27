SatriaCosmicFX is a disciplined, institutional-grade trading strategy built for investors who value capital preservation, controlled exposure, and consistent long-term growth.

The system combines a multi-layer quantitative framework with trend-based logic and volatility filtering to generate stable and reliable performance in the XAUUSD market.

The strategy prioritizes precision over frequency.

Each position is opened only when weekly and daily trends are aligned, volatility conditions are favorable, and the market structure supports a high-probability setup.

There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no reckless exposure.

Core Advantages:

Institutional multi-timeframe trend alignment

High-quality entries based on structural confirmation

Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers

Equity-based protection to limit drawdown

Smooth and stable equity growth

Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:

Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Trades only in clean, trend-aligned environments

Combines volatility filters, liquidity mapping, and structural validation

Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events

All trades follow strict quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:

Controlled maximum exposure

Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance

Equity protection enabled

Designed for long-term stability and capital safety

Subscriber Guidelines:

Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower depending on your balance

No VPS required for subscribers

Keep your terminal connected for smooth synchronization

Auto-renewal recommended to avoid interruptions

Philosophy Behind the Name:

“Satria” represents discipline, strength, and strategic clarity.

“Cosmic” reflects universal harmony, calculated motion, and long-term alignment.

Together, SatriaCosmicFX embodies a trading philosophy grounded in precision, structure, and stability.

Important Notice:

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

All trading carries risk. Subscribers should choose settings based on their own risk tolerance and capital allocation.