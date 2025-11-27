SegnaliSezioni
Hendra Angga Laksana

SatriaCosmicFX

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 7%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
13
Profit Trade:
13 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
30.51 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
68.84 USD (7 803 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (68.84 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
68.84 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.63
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.49%
Ultimo trade:
56 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
9 (69.23%)
Short Trade:
4 (30.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
5.30 USD
Profitto medio:
5.30 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
6.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.80% (8.20 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 3
XAUUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
EURNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURGBP 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 2
XAUUSD 47
GBPUSD 5
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
EURNZD 0
GBPCAD 6
GBPAUD 5
EURGBP 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY 272
XAUUSD 4.8K
GBPUSD 542
CADJPY 129
USDJPY 205
EURNZD 70
GBPCAD 780
GBPAUD 838
EURGBP 124
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +30.51 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +68.84 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real-Micro-Cent
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 7
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 8
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
327 più
SatriaCosmicFX is a disciplined, institutional-grade trading strategy built for investors who value capital preservation, controlled exposure, and consistent long-term growth.
The system combines a multi-layer quantitative framework with trend-based logic and volatility filtering to generate stable and reliable performance in the XAUUSD market.

The strategy prioritizes precision over frequency.
Each position is opened only when weekly and daily trends are aligned, volatility conditions are favorable, and the market structure supports a high-probability setup.
There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no reckless exposure.

Core Advantages:

  • Institutional multi-timeframe trend alignment

  • High-quality entries based on structural confirmation

  • Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers

  • Equity-based protection to limit drawdown

  • Smooth and stable equity growth

  • Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trades only in clean, trend-aligned environments

  • Combines volatility filters, liquidity mapping, and structural validation

  • Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events

  • All trades follow strict quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:

  • Controlled maximum exposure

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance

  • Equity protection enabled

  • Designed for long-term stability and capital safety

Subscriber Guidelines:

  • Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower depending on your balance

  • No VPS required for subscribers

  • Keep your terminal connected for smooth synchronization

  • Auto-renewal recommended to avoid interruptions

Philosophy Behind the Name:
“Satria” represents discipline, strength, and strategic clarity.
“Cosmic” reflects universal harmony, calculated motion, and long-term alignment.
Together, SatriaCosmicFX embodies a trading philosophy grounded in precision, structure, and stability.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should choose settings based on their own risk tolerance and capital allocation.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
