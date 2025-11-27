SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / SatriaCosmicFX
Hendra Angga Laksana

SatriaCosmicFX

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1004 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 49%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
161
Negociações com lucro:
132 (81.98%)
Negociações com perda:
29 (18.01%)
Melhor negociação:
34.96 USD
Pior negociação:
-19.97 USD
Lucro bruto:
588.20 USD (69 498 pips)
Perda bruta:
-98.52 USD (13 585 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
22 (96.97 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
96.97 USD (22)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.51
Atividade de negociação:
99.37%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.19%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
38
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
24.52
Negociações longas:
120 (74.53%)
Negociações curtas:
41 (25.47%)
Fator de lucro:
5.97
Valor esperado:
3.04 USD
Lucro médio:
4.46 USD
Perda média:
-3.40 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-16.62 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-19.97 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
48.97%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
19.97 USD (1.55%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.55% (19.97 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
14.16% (183.24 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
USDJPY 18
GBPJPY 13
AUDJPY 13
GBPAUD 12
CHFJPY 11
NZDJPY 11
CADJPY 10
EURNZD 9
EURAUD 8
GBPCAD 7
GBPUSD 5
CADCHF 4
EURGBP 3
NZDCHF 3
EURCAD 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 312
USDJPY 24
GBPJPY 18
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 19
CHFJPY 18
NZDJPY 17
CADJPY 13
EURNZD 9
EURAUD 12
GBPCAD 11
GBPUSD 11
CADCHF 5
EURGBP 7
NZDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 32K
USDJPY 3.5K
GBPJPY 2.7K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 2.9K
CHFJPY 2.9K
NZDJPY 2.5K
CADJPY 1.8K
EURNZD 1.6K
EURAUD 721
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPUSD 1.1K
CADCHF 383
EURGBP 577
NZDCHF 138
EURCAD 145
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +34.96 USD
Pior negociação: -20 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 22
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +96.97 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -16.62 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
335 mais ...
SatriaCosmicFX is a disciplined, institutional-grade trading strategy built for investors who value capital preservation, controlled exposure, and consistent long-term growth.
The system combines a multi-layer quantitative framework with trend-based logic and volatility filtering to generate stable and reliable performance in the XAUUSD market.

The strategy prioritizes precision over frequency.
Each position is opened only when weekly and daily trends are aligned, volatility conditions are favorable, and the market structure supports a high-probability setup.
There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no reckless exposure.

Core Advantages:

  • Institutional multi-timeframe trend alignment

  • High-quality entries based on structural confirmation

  • Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers

  • Equity-based protection to limit drawdown

  • Smooth and stable equity growth

  • Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trades only in clean, trend-aligned environments

  • Combines volatility filters, liquidity mapping, and structural validation

  • Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events

  • All trades follow strict quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:

  • Controlled maximum exposure

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance

  • Equity protection enabled

  • Designed for long-term stability and capital safety

Subscriber Guidelines:

  • Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower depending on your balance

  • No VPS required for subscribers

  • Keep your terminal connected for smooth synchronization

  • Auto-renewal recommended to avoid interruptions

Philosophy Behind the Name:
“Satria” represents discipline, strength, and strategic clarity.
“Cosmic” reflects universal harmony, calculated motion, and long-term alignment.
Together, SatriaCosmicFX embodies a trading philosophy grounded in precision, structure, and stability.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should choose settings based on their own risk tolerance and capital allocation.


Sem comentários
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
SatriaCosmicFX
1004 USD por mês
49%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
5
100%
161
81%
99%
5.97
3.04
USD
14%
1:500
