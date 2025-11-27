SeñalesSecciones
Hendra Angga Laksana

SatriaCosmicFX

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1004 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 49%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
161
Transacciones Rentables:
132 (81.98%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
29 (18.01%)
Mejor transacción:
34.96 USD
Peor transacción:
-19.97 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
588.20 USD (69 498 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-98.52 USD (13 585 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
22 (96.97 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
96.97 USD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.51
Actividad comercial:
99.37%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.19%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
38
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
24.52
Transacciones Largas:
120 (74.53%)
Transacciones Cortas:
41 (25.47%)
Factor de Beneficio:
5.97
Beneficio Esperado:
3.04 USD
Beneficio medio:
4.46 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.40 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-16.62 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-19.97 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
48.97%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
19.97 USD (1.55%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
1.55% (19.97 USD)
De fondos:
14.16% (183.24 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
USDJPY 18
GBPJPY 13
AUDJPY 13
GBPAUD 12
CHFJPY 11
NZDJPY 11
CADJPY 10
EURNZD 9
EURAUD 8
GBPCAD 7
GBPUSD 5
CADCHF 4
EURGBP 3
NZDCHF 3
EURCAD 2
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 312
USDJPY 24
GBPJPY 18
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 19
CHFJPY 18
NZDJPY 17
CADJPY 13
EURNZD 9
EURAUD 12
GBPCAD 11
GBPUSD 11
CADCHF 5
EURGBP 7
NZDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 32K
USDJPY 3.5K
GBPJPY 2.7K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 2.9K
CHFJPY 2.9K
NZDJPY 2.5K
CADJPY 1.8K
EURNZD 1.6K
EURAUD 721
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPUSD 1.1K
CADCHF 383
EURGBP 577
NZDCHF 138
EURCAD 145
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
SatriaCosmicFX is a disciplined, institutional-grade trading strategy built for investors who value capital preservation, controlled exposure, and consistent long-term growth.
The system combines a multi-layer quantitative framework with trend-based logic and volatility filtering to generate stable and reliable performance in the XAUUSD market.

The strategy prioritizes precision over frequency.
Each position is opened only when weekly and daily trends are aligned, volatility conditions are favorable, and the market structure supports a high-probability setup.
There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no reckless exposure.

Core Advantages:

  • Institutional multi-timeframe trend alignment

  • High-quality entries based on structural confirmation

  • Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers

  • Equity-based protection to limit drawdown

  • Smooth and stable equity growth

  • Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trades only in clean, trend-aligned environments

  • Combines volatility filters, liquidity mapping, and structural validation

  • Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events

  • All trades follow strict quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:

  • Controlled maximum exposure

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance

  • Equity protection enabled

  • Designed for long-term stability and capital safety

Subscriber Guidelines:

  • Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower depending on your balance

  • No VPS required for subscribers

  • Keep your terminal connected for smooth synchronization

  • Auto-renewal recommended to avoid interruptions

Philosophy Behind the Name:
“Satria” represents discipline, strength, and strategic clarity.
“Cosmic” reflects universal harmony, calculated motion, and long-term alignment.
Together, SatriaCosmicFX embodies a trading philosophy grounded in precision, structure, and stability.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should choose settings based on their own risk tolerance and capital allocation.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
