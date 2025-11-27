- Incremento
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|32
|USDJPY
|18
|GBPJPY
|13
|AUDJPY
|13
|GBPAUD
|12
|CHFJPY
|11
|NZDJPY
|11
|CADJPY
|10
|EURNZD
|9
|EURAUD
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|GBPUSD
|5
|CADCHF
|4
|EURGBP
|3
|NZDCHF
|3
|EURCAD
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|312
|USDJPY
|24
|GBPJPY
|18
|AUDJPY
|12
|GBPAUD
|19
|CHFJPY
|18
|NZDJPY
|17
|CADJPY
|13
|EURNZD
|9
|EURAUD
|12
|GBPCAD
|11
|GBPUSD
|11
|CADCHF
|5
|EURGBP
|7
|NZDCHF
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|32K
|USDJPY
|3.5K
|GBPJPY
|2.7K
|AUDJPY
|1.6K
|GBPAUD
|2.9K
|CHFJPY
|2.9K
|NZDJPY
|2.5K
|CADJPY
|1.8K
|EURNZD
|1.6K
|EURAUD
|721
|GBPCAD
|1.7K
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|CADCHF
|383
|EURGBP
|577
|NZDCHF
|138
|EURCAD
|145
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FBS-Real-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Windsor-REAL
|0.00 × 53
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackwellGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
IG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 2
|
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 9
SatriaCosmicFX is a disciplined, institutional-grade trading strategy built for investors who value capital preservation, controlled exposure, and consistent long-term growth.
The system combines a multi-layer quantitative framework with trend-based logic and volatility filtering to generate stable and reliable performance in the XAUUSD market.
The strategy prioritizes precision over frequency.
Each position is opened only when weekly and daily trends are aligned, volatility conditions are favorable, and the market structure supports a high-probability setup.
There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no reckless exposure.
Core Advantages:
-
Institutional multi-timeframe trend alignment
-
High-quality entries based on structural confirmation
-
Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers
-
Equity-based protection to limit drawdown
-
Smooth and stable equity growth
-
Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios
Trading Logic:
-
Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Trades only in clean, trend-aligned environments
-
Combines volatility filters, liquidity mapping, and structural validation
-
Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events
-
All trades follow strict quantitative thresholds
Risk Management:
-
Controlled maximum exposure
-
Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance
-
Equity protection enabled
-
Designed for long-term stability and capital safety
Subscriber Guidelines:
-
Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower depending on your balance
-
No VPS required for subscribers
-
Keep your terminal connected for smooth synchronization
-
Auto-renewal recommended to avoid interruptions
Philosophy Behind the Name:
“Satria” represents discipline, strength, and strategic clarity.
“Cosmic” reflects universal harmony, calculated motion, and long-term alignment.
Together, SatriaCosmicFX embodies a trading philosophy grounded in precision, structure, and stability.
Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should choose settings based on their own risk tolerance and capital allocation.
