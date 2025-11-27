SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SatriaCosmicFX
Hendra Angga Laksana

SatriaCosmicFX

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1004 USD per month
growth since 2025 43%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
149
Profit Trades:
122 (81.87%)
Loss Trades:
27 (18.12%)
Best trade:
34.96 USD
Worst trade:
-19.97 USD
Gross Profit:
519.52 USD (61 921 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90.38 USD (12 367 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (96.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
96.97 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
99.37%
Max deposit load:
6.19%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
21.49
Long Trades:
111 (74.50%)
Short Trades:
38 (25.50%)
Profit Factor:
5.75
Expected Payoff:
2.88 USD
Average Profit:
4.26 USD
Average Loss:
-3.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.97 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
42.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19.97 USD (1.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.55% (19.97 USD)
By Equity:
14.16% (183.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
USDJPY 15
AUDJPY 13
GBPJPY 12
GBPAUD 12
CHFJPY 11
NZDJPY 11
CADJPY 10
EURNZD 9
EURAUD 7
GBPUSD 5
GBPCAD 5
CADCHF 4
EURGBP 3
NZDCHF 3
EURCAD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 258
USDJPY 23
AUDJPY 12
GBPJPY 17
GBPAUD 19
CHFJPY 18
NZDJPY 17
CADJPY 13
EURNZD 9
EURAUD 9
GBPUSD 11
GBPCAD 10
CADCHF 5
EURGBP 7
NZDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 26K
USDJPY 3.5K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPJPY 2.6K
GBPAUD 2.9K
CHFJPY 2.9K
NZDJPY 2.5K
CADJPY 1.8K
EURNZD 1.6K
EURAUD 174
GBPUSD 1.1K
GBPCAD 1.5K
CADCHF 383
EURGBP 577
NZDCHF 138
EURCAD 145
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.96 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
335 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

SatriaCosmicFX is a disciplined, institutional-grade trading strategy built for investors who value capital preservation, controlled exposure, and consistent long-term growth.
The system combines a multi-layer quantitative framework with trend-based logic and volatility filtering to generate stable and reliable performance in the XAUUSD market.

The strategy prioritizes precision over frequency.
Each position is opened only when weekly and daily trends are aligned, volatility conditions are favorable, and the market structure supports a high-probability setup.
There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no reckless exposure.

Core Advantages:

  • Institutional multi-timeframe trend alignment

  • High-quality entries based on structural confirmation

  • Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers

  • Equity-based protection to limit drawdown

  • Smooth and stable equity growth

  • Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trades only in clean, trend-aligned environments

  • Combines volatility filters, liquidity mapping, and structural validation

  • Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events

  • All trades follow strict quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:

  • Controlled maximum exposure

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance

  • Equity protection enabled

  • Designed for long-term stability and capital safety

Subscriber Guidelines:

  • Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower depending on your balance

  • No VPS required for subscribers

  • Keep your terminal connected for smooth synchronization

  • Auto-renewal recommended to avoid interruptions

Philosophy Behind the Name:
“Satria” represents discipline, strength, and strategic clarity.
“Cosmic” reflects universal harmony, calculated motion, and long-term alignment.
Together, SatriaCosmicFX embodies a trading philosophy grounded in precision, structure, and stability.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should choose settings based on their own risk tolerance and capital allocation.


No reviews
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SatriaCosmicFX
1004 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
4
100%
149
81%
99%
5.74
2.88
USD
14%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.