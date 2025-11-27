시그널섹션
Hendra Angga Laksana

SatriaCosmicFX

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 1004 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 32%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
203
이익 거래:
166 (81.77%)
손실 거래:
37 (18.23%)
최고의 거래:
51.72 USD
최악의 거래:
-180.75 USD
총 수익:
802.35 USD (93 596 pips)
총 손실:
-484.52 USD (52 597 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
22 (96.97 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
117.97 USD (17)
샤프 비율:
0.11
거래 활동:
99.37%
최대 입금량:
7.29%
최근 거래:
20 분 전
주별 거래 수:
43
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
0.84
롱(주식매수):
150 (73.89%)
숏(주식차입매도):
53 (26.11%)
수익 요인:
1.66
기대수익:
1.57 USD
평균 이익:
4.83 USD
평균 손실:
-13.10 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-380.25 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-380.25 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
11.88%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
380.25 USD (25.19%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
25.12% (379.24 USD)
자본금별:
32.36% (488.54 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
USDJPY 22
AUDJPY 19
GBPJPY 16
NZDJPY 15
GBPAUD 14
EURAUD 12
CHFJPY 11
CADJPY 10
EURNZD 9
GBPCAD 7
EURCAD 6
GBPUSD 5
EURGBP 5
CADCHF 4
NZDCHF 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 92
USDJPY 29
AUDJPY 25
GBPJPY 22
NZDJPY 19
GBPAUD 26
EURAUD 23
CHFJPY 18
CADJPY 13
EURNZD 9
GBPCAD 11
EURCAD 3
GBPUSD 11
EURGBP 12
CADCHF 5
NZDCHF 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 9.9K
USDJPY 4.3K
AUDJPY 3.5K
GBPJPY 3.3K
NZDJPY 2.7K
GBPAUD 4K
EURAUD 2.3K
CHFJPY 2.9K
CADJPY 1.8K
EURNZD 1.6K
GBPCAD 1.7K
EURCAD 411
GBPUSD 1.1K
EURGBP 944
CADCHF 383
NZDCHF 138
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +51.72 USD
최악의 거래: -181 USD
연속 최대 이익: 17
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +96.97 USD
연속 최대 손실: -380.25 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FBS-Real-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 19
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 5
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 2
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
336 더...
SatriaCosmicFX is a disciplined, institutional-grade trading strategy built for investors who value capital preservation, controlled exposure, and consistent long-term growth.
The system combines a multi-layer quantitative framework with trend-based logic and volatility filtering to generate stable and reliable performance in the XAUUSD market.

The strategy prioritizes precision over frequency.
Each position is opened only when weekly and daily trends are aligned, volatility conditions are favorable, and the market structure supports a high-probability setup.
There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no reckless exposure.

Core Advantages:

  • Institutional multi-timeframe trend alignment

  • High-quality entries based on structural confirmation

  • Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers

  • Equity-based protection to limit drawdown

  • Smooth and stable equity growth

  • Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trades only in clean, trend-aligned environments

  • Combines volatility filters, liquidity mapping, and structural validation

  • Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events

  • All trades follow strict quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:

  • Controlled maximum exposure

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance

  • Equity protection enabled

  • Designed for long-term stability and capital safety

Subscriber Guidelines:

  • Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower depending on your balance

  • No VPS required for subscribers

  • Keep your terminal connected for smooth synchronization

  • Auto-renewal recommended to avoid interruptions

Philosophy Behind the Name:
“Satria” represents discipline, strength, and strategic clarity.
“Cosmic” reflects universal harmony, calculated motion, and long-term alignment.
Together, SatriaCosmicFX embodies a trading philosophy grounded in precision, structure, and stability.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should choose settings based on their own risk tolerance and capital allocation.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
SatriaCosmicFX
월별 1004 USD
32%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
6
100%
203
81%
99%
1.65
1.57
USD
32%
1:500
