シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / SatriaCosmicFX
Hendra Angga Laksana

SatriaCosmicFX

Hendra Angga Laksana
レビュー0件
信頼性
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  1004  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 49%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
161
利益トレード:
132 (81.98%)
損失トレード:
29 (18.01%)
ベストトレード:
34.96 USD
最悪のトレード:
-19.97 USD
総利益:
588.20 USD (69 498 pips)
総損失:
-98.52 USD (13 585 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
22 (96.97 USD)
最大連続利益:
96.97 USD (22)
シャープレシオ:
0.51
取引アクティビティ:
99.37%
最大入金額:
6.19%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
38
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
24.52
長いトレード:
120 (74.53%)
短いトレード:
41 (25.47%)
プロフィットファクター:
5.97
期待されたペイオフ:
3.04 USD
平均利益:
4.46 USD
平均損失:
-3.40 USD
最大連続の負け:
3 (-16.62 USD)
最大連続損失:
-19.97 USD (1)
月間成長:
48.97%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
19.97 USD (1.55%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
1.55% (19.97 USD)
エクイティによる:
14.16% (183.24 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
USDJPY 18
GBPJPY 13
AUDJPY 13
GBPAUD 12
CHFJPY 11
NZDJPY 11
CADJPY 10
EURNZD 9
EURAUD 8
GBPCAD 7
GBPUSD 5
CADCHF 4
EURGBP 3
NZDCHF 3
EURCAD 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 312
USDJPY 24
GBPJPY 18
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 19
CHFJPY 18
NZDJPY 17
CADJPY 13
EURNZD 9
EURAUD 12
GBPCAD 11
GBPUSD 11
CADCHF 5
EURGBP 7
NZDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 32K
USDJPY 3.5K
GBPJPY 2.7K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 2.9K
CHFJPY 2.9K
NZDJPY 2.5K
CADJPY 1.8K
EURNZD 1.6K
EURAUD 721
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPUSD 1.1K
CADCHF 383
EURGBP 577
NZDCHF 138
EURCAD 145
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +34.96 USD
最悪のトレード: -20 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 22
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +96.97 USD
最大連続損失: -16.62 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FBS-Real-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
335 より多く...
SatriaCosmicFX is a disciplined, institutional-grade trading strategy built for investors who value capital preservation, controlled exposure, and consistent long-term growth.
The system combines a multi-layer quantitative framework with trend-based logic and volatility filtering to generate stable and reliable performance in the XAUUSD market.

The strategy prioritizes precision over frequency.
Each position is opened only when weekly and daily trends are aligned, volatility conditions are favorable, and the market structure supports a high-probability setup.
There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no reckless exposure.

Core Advantages:

  • Institutional multi-timeframe trend alignment

  • High-quality entries based on structural confirmation

  • Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers

  • Equity-based protection to limit drawdown

  • Smooth and stable equity growth

  • Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trades only in clean, trend-aligned environments

  • Combines volatility filters, liquidity mapping, and structural validation

  • Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events

  • All trades follow strict quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:

  • Controlled maximum exposure

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance

  • Equity protection enabled

  • Designed for long-term stability and capital safety

Subscriber Guidelines:

  • Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower depending on your balance

  • No VPS required for subscribers

  • Keep your terminal connected for smooth synchronization

  • Auto-renewal recommended to avoid interruptions

Philosophy Behind the Name:
“Satria” represents discipline, strength, and strategic clarity.
“Cosmic” reflects universal harmony, calculated motion, and long-term alignment.
Together, SatriaCosmicFX embodies a trading philosophy grounded in precision, structure, and stability.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should choose settings based on their own risk tolerance and capital allocation.


レビューなし
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
