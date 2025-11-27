SignaleKategorien
Hendra Angga Laksana

SatriaCosmicFX

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1004 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 51%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
163
Gewinntrades:
134 (82.20%)
Verlusttrades:
29 (17.79%)
Bester Trade:
34.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-19.97 USD
Bruttoprofit:
606.84 USD (71 406 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-98.52 USD (13 585 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
22 (96.97 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
96.97 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading-Aktivität:
99.37%
Max deposit load:
6.19%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
42
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
25.45
Long-Positionen:
122 (74.85%)
Short-Positionen:
41 (25.15%)
Profit-Faktor:
6.16
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.12 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.53 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.40 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-16.62 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-19.97 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
41.33%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
19.97 USD (1.55%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.55% (19.97 USD)
Kapital:
14.94% (225.38 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
USDJPY 18
GBPJPY 13
AUDJPY 13
GBPAUD 12
CHFJPY 11
NZDJPY 11
CADJPY 10
EURNZD 9
EURAUD 8
GBPCAD 7
GBPUSD 5
CADCHF 4
EURGBP 3
NZDCHF 3
EURCAD 2
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 331
USDJPY 24
GBPJPY 18
AUDJPY 12
GBPAUD 19
CHFJPY 18
NZDJPY 17
CADJPY 13
EURNZD 9
EURAUD 12
GBPCAD 11
GBPUSD 11
CADCHF 5
EURGBP 7
NZDCHF 1
EURCAD 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 34K
USDJPY 3.5K
GBPJPY 2.7K
AUDJPY 1.6K
GBPAUD 2.9K
CHFJPY 2.9K
NZDJPY 2.5K
CADJPY 1.8K
EURNZD 1.6K
EURAUD 721
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPUSD 1.1K
CADCHF 383
EURGBP 577
NZDCHF 138
EURCAD 145
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +34.96 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 22
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +96.97 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -16.62 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
Windsor-REAL
0.00 × 53
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 9
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 9
noch 335 ...
SatriaCosmicFX is a disciplined, institutional-grade trading strategy built for investors who value capital preservation, controlled exposure, and consistent long-term growth.
The system combines a multi-layer quantitative framework with trend-based logic and volatility filtering to generate stable and reliable performance in the XAUUSD market.

The strategy prioritizes precision over frequency.
Each position is opened only when weekly and daily trends are aligned, volatility conditions are favorable, and the market structure supports a high-probability setup.
There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no reckless exposure.

Core Advantages:

  • Institutional multi-timeframe trend alignment

  • High-quality entries based on structural confirmation

  • Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers

  • Equity-based protection to limit drawdown

  • Smooth and stable equity growth

  • Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trades only in clean, trend-aligned environments

  • Combines volatility filters, liquidity mapping, and structural validation

  • Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events

  • All trades follow strict quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:

  • Controlled maximum exposure

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance

  • Equity protection enabled

  • Designed for long-term stability and capital safety

Subscriber Guidelines:

  • Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower depending on your balance

  • No VPS required for subscribers

  • Keep your terminal connected for smooth synchronization

  • Auto-renewal recommended to avoid interruptions

Philosophy Behind the Name:
“Satria” represents discipline, strength, and strategic clarity.
“Cosmic” reflects universal harmony, calculated motion, and long-term alignment.
Together, SatriaCosmicFX embodies a trading philosophy grounded in precision, structure, and stability.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should choose settings based on their own risk tolerance and capital allocation.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
