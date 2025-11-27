SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / SatriaCosmicFX
Hendra Angga Laksana

SatriaCosmicFX

Hendra Angga Laksana
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 7%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
13
Bénéfice trades:
13 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
30.51 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
68.84 USD (7 803 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (68.84 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
68.84 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.63
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.49%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
9 (69.23%)
Courts trades:
4 (30.77%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
5.30 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.30 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.80% (8.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY 3
XAUUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
EURNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
EURGBP 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 2
XAUUSD 47
GBPUSD 5
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
EURNZD 0
GBPCAD 6
GBPAUD 5
EURGBP 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 272
XAUUSD 4.8K
GBPUSD 542
CADJPY 129
USDJPY 205
EURNZD 70
GBPCAD 780
GBPAUD 838
EURGBP 124
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +30.51 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +68.84 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real-Micro-Cent
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 10
0.00 × 1
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
IG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 14
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-3
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 7
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 8
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
327 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

SatriaCosmicFX is a disciplined, institutional-grade trading strategy built for investors who value capital preservation, controlled exposure, and consistent long-term growth.
The system combines a multi-layer quantitative framework with trend-based logic and volatility filtering to generate stable and reliable performance in the XAUUSD market.

The strategy prioritizes precision over frequency.
Each position is opened only when weekly and daily trends are aligned, volatility conditions are favorable, and the market structure supports a high-probability setup.
There are no aggressive grids, no unlimited martingale, and no reckless exposure.

Core Advantages:

  • Institutional multi-timeframe trend alignment

  • High-quality entries based on structural confirmation

  • Controlled position scaling with predefined maximum layers

  • Equity-based protection to limit drawdown

  • Smooth and stable equity growth

  • Suitable for serious investors and capital-focused portfolios

Trading Logic:

  • Primary instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Trades only in clean, trend-aligned environments

  • Combines volatility filters, liquidity mapping, and structural validation

  • Avoids chaotic market phases and extreme volatility events

  • All trades follow strict quantitative thresholds

Risk Management:

  • Controlled maximum exposure

  • Adaptive lot sizing based on account balance

  • Equity protection enabled

  • Designed for long-term stability and capital safety

Subscriber Guidelines:

  • Lot multiplier: 1.0x or lower depending on your balance

  • No VPS required for subscribers

  • Keep your terminal connected for smooth synchronization

  • Auto-renewal recommended to avoid interruptions

Philosophy Behind the Name:
“Satria” represents discipline, strength, and strategic clarity.
“Cosmic” reflects universal harmony, calculated motion, and long-term alignment.
Together, SatriaCosmicFX embodies a trading philosophy grounded in precision, structure, and stability.

Important Notice:
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All trading carries risk. Subscribers should choose settings based on their own risk tolerance and capital allocation.


Aucun avis
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SatriaCosmicFX
40 USD par mois
7%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
100%
13
100%
100%
n/a
5.30
USD
1%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.