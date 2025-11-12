- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD_MRG
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD_MRG
|138
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD_MRG
|12K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Important Notice & Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals provided are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of performance.
The signal provider shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect losses, damages, or expenses arising from the use of these signals. All trading decisions, including the choice to follow or not follow any signal, are made solely by the subscriber.
By subscribing to and using this signal service, you acknowledge and agree that any profits or losses resulting from your trading activities are entirely your own responsibility.
