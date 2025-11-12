SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Francesco77
Ignasius Bayu Purnomo

Francesco77

Ignasius Bayu Purnomo
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 138%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
31
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
19 (61.29%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
12 (38.71%)
En iyi işlem:
59.31 USD
En kötü işlem:
-15.34 USD
Brüt kâr:
273.98 USD (23 124 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-135.62 USD (11 138 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (96.45 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
96.45 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
2.86%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.86%
En son işlem:
16 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.50
Alış işlemleri:
21 (67.74%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (32.26%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.02
Beklenen getiri:
4.46 USD
Ortalama kâr:
14.42 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-11.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-29.65 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-29.65 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
134.91%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
30.78 USD (12.19%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
22.61% (29.65 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.14% (12.19 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 31
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 138
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 12K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +59.31 USD
En kötü işlem: -15 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +96.45 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -29.65 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Important Notice & Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals provided are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of performance.

The signal provider shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect losses, damages, or expenses arising from the use of these signals. All trading decisions, including the choice to follow or not follow any signal, are made solely by the subscriber.

By subscribing to and using this signal service, you acknowledge and agree that any profits or losses resulting from your trading activities are entirely your own responsibility.

İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Francesco77
Ayda 30 USD
138%
0
0
USD
238
USD
6
100%
31
61%
3%
2.02
4.46
USD
23%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.