Ignasius Bayu Purnomo

Francesco77

Ignasius Bayu Purnomo
0 отзывов
Надежность
8 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 119%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
41
Прибыльных трейдов:
23 (56.09%)
Убыточных трейдов:
18 (43.90%)
Лучший трейд:
59.31 USD
Худший трейд:
-15.34 USD
Общая прибыль:
302.62 USD (24 555 pips)
Общий убыток:
-183.62 USD (13 538 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (96.45 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
96.45 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.21
Торговая активность:
2.86%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.86%
Последний трейд:
19 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
3.21
Длинных трейдов:
28 (68.29%)
Коротких трейдов:
13 (31.71%)
Профит фактор:
1.65
Мат. ожидание:
2.90 USD
Средняя прибыль:
13.16 USD
Средний убыток:
-10.20 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-32.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-32.00 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
-3.19%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
37.04 USD (14.47%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
22.61% (29.65 USD)
По эквити:
5.14% (12.19 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 119
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +59.31 USD
Худший трейд: -15 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +96.45 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -32.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MaxrichGroup-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Important Notice & Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals provided are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of performance.

The signal provider shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect losses, damages, or expenses arising from the use of these signals. All trading decisions, including the choice to follow or not follow any signal, are made solely by the subscriber.

By subscribing to and using this signal service, you acknowledge and agree that any profits or losses resulting from your trading activities are entirely your own responsibility.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 20:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 15:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 14:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.12 14:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
