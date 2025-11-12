SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Francesco77
Ignasius Bayu Purnomo

Francesco77

Ignasius Bayu Purnomo
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 127%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
40
Profit Trades:
23 (57.50%)
Loss Trades:
17 (42.50%)
Best trade:
59.31 USD
Worst trade:
-15.34 USD
Gross Profit:
302.62 USD (24 555 pips)
Gross Loss:
-175.62 USD (13 138 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (96.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
96.45 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
2.86%
Max deposit load:
1.86%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.77
Long Trades:
28 (70.00%)
Short Trades:
12 (30.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
3.18 USD
Average Profit:
13.16 USD
Average Loss:
-10.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-32.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
2.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
33.70 USD (13.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.61% (29.65 USD)
By Equity:
5.14% (12.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 127
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.31 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +96.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Important Notice & Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals provided are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of performance.

The signal provider shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect losses, damages, or expenses arising from the use of these signals. All trading decisions, including the choice to follow or not follow any signal, are made solely by the subscriber.

By subscribing to and using this signal service, you acknowledge and agree that any profits or losses resulting from your trading activities are entirely your own responsibility.

No reviews
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 20:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 15:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 14:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.12 14:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Francesco77
30 USD per month
127%
0
0
USD
227
USD
8
100%
40
57%
3%
1.72
3.18
USD
23%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.