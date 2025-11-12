SignauxSections
Ignasius Bayu Purnomo

Francesco77

Ignasius Bayu Purnomo
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 138%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
31
Bénéfice trades:
19 (61.29%)
Perte trades:
12 (38.71%)
Meilleure transaction:
59.31 USD
Pire transaction:
-15.34 USD
Bénéfice brut:
273.98 USD (23 124 pips)
Perte brute:
-135.62 USD (11 138 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (96.45 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
96.45 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.27
Activité de trading:
2.86%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.86%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.50
Longs trades:
21 (67.74%)
Courts trades:
10 (32.26%)
Facteur de profit:
2.02
Rendement attendu:
4.46 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.42 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.30 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-29.65 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-29.65 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
134.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
30.78 USD (12.19%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
22.61% (29.65 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.14% (12.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 138
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 12K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +59.31 USD
Pire transaction: -15 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +96.45 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -29.65 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Important Notice & Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals provided are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of performance.

The signal provider shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect losses, damages, or expenses arising from the use of these signals. All trading decisions, including the choice to follow or not follow any signal, are made solely by the subscriber.

By subscribing to and using this signal service, you acknowledge and agree that any profits or losses resulting from your trading activities are entirely your own responsibility.

Aucun avis
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 20:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 15:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 14:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.12 14:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.