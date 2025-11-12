SeñalesSecciones
Ignasius Bayu Purnomo

Francesco77

Ignasius Bayu Purnomo
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
8 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 111%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
42
Transacciones Rentables:
23 (54.76%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
19 (45.24%)
Mejor transacción:
59.31 USD
Peor transacción:
-15.34 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
302.62 USD (24 555 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-191.62 USD (13 938 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (96.45 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
96.45 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Actividad comercial:
2.86%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.87%
Último trade:
13 horas
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.46
Transacciones Largas:
29 (69.05%)
Transacciones Cortas:
13 (30.95%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.58
Beneficio Esperado:
2.64 USD
Beneficio medio:
13.16 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-10.09 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-32.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-32.00 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
-11.21%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
45.04 USD (17.59%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
22.61% (29.65 USD)
De fondos:
5.14% (12.19 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 42
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 111
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +59.31 USD
Peor transacción: -15 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +96.45 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -32.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Important Notice & Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals provided are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of performance.

The signal provider shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect losses, damages, or expenses arising from the use of these signals. All trading decisions, including the choice to follow or not follow any signal, are made solely by the subscriber.

By subscribing to and using this signal service, you acknowledge and agree that any profits or losses resulting from your trading activities are entirely your own responsibility.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 20:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 15:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 14:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.12 14:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Francesco77
30 USD al mes
111%
0
0
USD
211
USD
8
100%
42
54%
3%
1.57
2.64
USD
23%
1:500
Copiar

