Ignasius Bayu Purnomo

Francesco77

Ignasius Bayu Purnomo
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 138%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
31
Profit Trade:
19 (61.29%)
Loss Trade:
12 (38.71%)
Best Trade:
59.31 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.34 USD
Profitto lordo:
273.98 USD (23 124 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-135.62 USD (11 138 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (96.45 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
96.45 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
2.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.86%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.50
Long Trade:
21 (67.74%)
Short Trade:
10 (32.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.02
Profitto previsto:
4.46 USD
Profitto medio:
14.42 USD
Perdita media:
-11.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-29.65 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-29.65 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
134.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
30.78 USD (12.19%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.61% (29.65 USD)
Per equità:
5.14% (12.19 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 138
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 12K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.31 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +96.45 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -29.65 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Important Notice & Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals provided are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of performance.

The signal provider shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect losses, damages, or expenses arising from the use of these signals. All trading decisions, including the choice to follow or not follow any signal, are made solely by the subscriber.

By subscribing to and using this signal service, you acknowledge and agree that any profits or losses resulting from your trading activities are entirely your own responsibility.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 20:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 15:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 14:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.12 14:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.