Ignasius Bayu Purnomo

Francesco77

Ignasius Bayu Purnomo
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
8 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 114%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
43
Gewinntrades:
24 (55.81%)
Verlusttrades:
19 (44.19%)
Bester Trade:
59.31 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-15.34 USD
Bruttoprofit:
305.74 USD (24 711 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-191.62 USD (13 938 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (96.45 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
96.45 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
2.86%
Max deposit load:
1.87%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.53
Long-Positionen:
29 (67.44%)
Short-Positionen:
14 (32.56%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.60
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.65 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
12.74 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.09 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-32.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-32.00 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-6.76%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
45.04 USD (17.59%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
22.61% (29.65 USD)
Kapital:
5.14% (12.19 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 43
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 114
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +59.31 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -15 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +96.45 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -32.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Important Notice & Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals provided are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of performance.

The signal provider shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect losses, damages, or expenses arising from the use of these signals. All trading decisions, including the choice to follow or not follow any signal, are made solely by the subscriber.

By subscribing to and using this signal service, you acknowledge and agree that any profits or losses resulting from your trading activities are entirely your own responsibility.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 20:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 15:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 14:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.12 14:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
