Ignasius Bayu Purnomo

Francesco77

Ignasius Bayu Purnomo
レビュー0件
信頼性
8週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 111%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
42
利益トレード:
23 (54.76%)
損失トレード:
19 (45.24%)
ベストトレード:
59.31 USD
最悪のトレード:
-15.34 USD
総利益:
302.62 USD (24 555 pips)
総損失:
-191.62 USD (13 938 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
4 (96.45 USD)
最大連続利益:
96.45 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.20
取引アクティビティ:
2.86%
最大入金額:
1.87%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.46
長いトレード:
29 (69.05%)
短いトレード:
13 (30.95%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.58
期待されたペイオフ:
2.64 USD
平均利益:
13.16 USD
平均損失:
-10.09 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-32.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
-32.00 USD (4)
月間成長:
-11.21%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
45.04 USD (17.59%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
22.61% (29.65 USD)
エクイティによる:
5.14% (12.19 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 42
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 111
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +59.31 USD
最悪のトレード: -15 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +96.45 USD
最大連続損失: -32.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"MaxrichGroup-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Important Notice & Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals provided are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of performance.

The signal provider shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect losses, damages, or expenses arising from the use of these signals. All trading decisions, including the choice to follow or not follow any signal, are made solely by the subscriber.

By subscribing to and using this signal service, you acknowledge and agree that any profits or losses resulting from your trading activities are entirely your own responsibility.

レビューなし
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 20:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 15:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 14:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.12 14:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください