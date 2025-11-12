시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Francesco77
Ignasius Bayu Purnomo

Francesco77

Ignasius Bayu Purnomo
0 리뷰
안정성
10
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 82%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
52
이익 거래:
26 (50.00%)
손실 거래:
26 (50.00%)
최고의 거래:
59.31 USD
최악의 거래:
-16.88 USD
총 수익:
343.98 USD (28 535 pips)
총 손실:
-261.69 USD (20 144 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
4 (96.45 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
96.45 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.15
거래 활동:
1.83%
최대 입금량:
1.87%
최근 거래:
21 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
7
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
1.12
롱(주식매수):
38 (73.08%)
숏(주식차입매도):
14 (26.92%)
수익 요인:
1.31
기대수익:
1.58 USD
평균 이익:
13.23 USD
평균 손실:
-10.07 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-46.93 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-46.93 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
-24.06%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
73.75 USD (28.80%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
28.80% (73.75 USD)
자본금별:
5.14% (12.19 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 52
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD_MRG 82
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD_MRG 8.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +59.31 USD
최악의 거래: -17 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +96.45 USD
연속 최대 손실: -46.93 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Important Notice & Risk Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The signals provided are for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of performance.

The signal provider shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect losses, damages, or expenses arising from the use of these signals. All trading decisions, including the choice to follow or not follow any signal, are made solely by the subscriber.

By subscribing to and using this signal service, you acknowledge and agree that any profits or losses resulting from your trading activities are entirely your own responsibility.

리뷰 없음
2025.12.31 06:02
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 09:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 20:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.14 07:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 15:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 14:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.12 14:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.12 14:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.12 14:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Francesco77
월별 30 USD
82%
0
0
USD
182
USD
10
100%
52
50%
2%
1.31
1.58
USD
29%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.